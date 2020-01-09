SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

It's hard to have must-wins this early into SEC play, but after a 13-point loss to Florida Tuesday the Gamecocks head to Knoxville for a 1 p.m. tip against Tennessee Saturday needing a win.

The Gamecocks are now 8-6 (0-1 SEC) and need something good to happen before a tough stretch continues with games against Kentucky, Texas A&M and Auburn as well.

Before the game Saturday, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler get together to put the Florida loss in perspective and give a look ahead to Saturday's game.