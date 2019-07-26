@GamecockCentral

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

In a new series of oral histories, Pearson Fowler goes deep and gets the stories of some of the most memorable seasons, players, and moments in South Carolina history.

This first episode, Black Magic, chronicles South Carolina's 1984 football season, arguably the greatest season in the school's history.

These stories and memories come courtesy of Mike Hold, Del Wilkes, Bill Bradshaw, Bill Barnhill, Keith Kephart, Tank Black, Thomas Dendy, and Otis Morris.

Additional thanks to the University of South Carolina Athletics Department and IMG College for the original Bob Fulton radio play-by-play, and thanks Mark Plemmons for assisting with audio quality control.

Enjoy!

* CLICK HERE TO LISTEN *