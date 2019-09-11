@GamecockCentral

PODCAST: What will it take for South Carolina to beat Alabama?
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
South Carolina football insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler to discuss the Gamecocks' matchup with No. 2 Alabama.
Topics on today's episode include:
- Final thoughts on the Gamecocks' blowout win over Charleston Southern. What can we learn from that game? What did we like? What are areas of concern that loom?
- What will the Gamecocks have to do to beat Alabama? Who is the most important player in the game Saturday?
- Buy or sell with the Terry Bishop Real Estate team on several stats for Saturday's matchup.
