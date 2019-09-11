@GamecockCentral

South Carolina football insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler to discuss the Gamecocks' matchup with No. 2 Alabama.

- Final thoughts on the Gamecocks' blowout win over Charleston Southern. What can we learn from that game? What did we like? What are areas of concern that loom?

- What will the Gamecocks have to do to beat Alabama? Who is the most important player in the game Saturday?

- Buy or sell with the Terry Bishop Real Estate team on several stats for Saturday's matchup.

