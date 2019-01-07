PODCAST with Joe Rhett: Gamecocks erase shaky start to season with key win
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL
Gamecock Great Joe Rhett joins the Gamecock Central Podcast to break down South Carolina's road victory over Florida.
