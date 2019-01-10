PODCAST with Joe Rhett: Trust in Frank
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL
Gamecock Great Joe Rhett joins the Gamecock Central Podcast to break down South Carolina's win over Mississippi State and 2-0 start to SEC play.
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play |
Subscribe to GCR Podcast: RSS feed - iTunes - PlayerFM - SoundCloud- Stitcher -iHeartRadio - Spreaker - YouTube - Spotify
*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!