A young freshman team in a near-capacity, hostile crowd, had the No. 5 team down two halfway through the first half and faltered down the stretch with Kentucky ending the game on a 52-26 run as the Gamecocks fell 76-48.

LEXINGTON, KY.—Tuesday's game could not have started better for South Carolina, and probably couldn't have ended worse.

The Gamecocks started really well offensively, jumping out to a 17-13 lead and hitting six of their first 10 shots, including starting 3-for-4 from three.

Tre Campbell had 11 of the team's first 22 points as Kentucky went on a 9-5 run to tie the game with under 10 minutes to play in the first half.

That's when things started to change with the Wildcats closing the half on a 17-4 run, including a 7-0 spurt as the Gamecocks went without a basket for almost three minutes.

It was much of the same in the second half with the Gamecocks, after starting the half by making their first two shots, missed 10 straight and didn't hit a field goal in over five minutes.

Kentucky would push the lead to over 20 halfway through the second half thanks to an 18-3 run where the Gamecocks made just two of 12 field goals and had five turnovers in over a three-minute span.

South Carolina shot just 27.6 percent (8-for-29) in the second half. After starting the game 6-for-10, they finished shooting 30.2 percent, 13-for-43.

The Gamecocks shot just 4-for-13 from the line.

Defensively the Gamecocks couldn't keep Kentucky off the boards as the Cats got 21 offensive rebounds and out-rebounded South Carolina 50-27. Kentucky had 18 second-chance points to South Carolina's seven.

Campbell, who led the team with 11 points in the first half, disappeared after the break with just one point and didn't make a field goal.

Chris Silva picked up two fouls within the first five minutes of the game and played sparingly in the first half before picking up his third foul with less than five minutes gone in the second half.

Up next: South Carolina returns home to host Arkansas (13-8, 4-4 SEC) Saturday as part of Legends Weekend. Tip off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.