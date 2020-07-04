Now, the Gamecocks have to try and replace him with a few options at their disposal.

Wonnum, who was drafted by the Vikings this offseason, played in 41 games over four seasons at BUCK with 137 total tackles and 14 total sacks.

The Gamecocks are losing a lot on the defensive line next season, and none maybe more important than D.J. Wonnum.

Brad Johnson

Johnson battled a groin injury last season that forced him to redshirt, but now he's healthy and, as the oldest guy in the room, should be the favorite as of right now to win the BUCK job this fall.

He's been productive playing behind Wonnum, putting up 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his last full season (2018) but has never had to shoulder the load of being the top guy at the position.

He's listed at 6-foot-2, 255 pounds currently and will get his chance to earn the starting job this season. If he doesn't, he'll still be a big factor in the defensive line rotation.

Rodricus Fitten

Fitten, or Hot Rod as his teammates call him, only saw action in one game last year playing behind guys like Wonnum and Danny Fennell but has talent.

The first commit in the 2020 class, Fitten got rave reviews about his motor and talent during preseason camp as a freshman, earning comparisons to Bryson Allen-Williams.

This season he could see reps at the SAM position but is primarily a BUCK and will be one of the guys asked to contribute there and potentially earn a starting job.

Jordan Burch

Even though he hasn't gone through a practice yet, Burch shouldn't be excluded from the competition here just based on talent level alone. He was the most publicized get of the Gamecocks' 2020 class; he's the No. 17 player in the country and picked South Carolina over LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.

Entering summer training camp he should be one of the guys absolutely considered to win the starting job at BUCK and will have every chance to prove why he was a top 20 recruit coming out of high school.

If he can adapt quickly to the college game and learn what the Gamecock coaches are asking him to do, it wouldn't be shocking to see Burch playing and playing early.