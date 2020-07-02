Below is a breakdown of a few guys would could potentially earn one of the two starting spots.

The Gamecocks are in a little bit of flux at the tackle spot—bringing in a new coach and replacing their two starters—but they have plenty of talented options to replace those departing with.

This year, it looks like they finally have it.

Over the last four years, Will Muschamp has constantly harped on developing depth on the defensive line.

Zacch Pickens

Heading into camp it looks like there's a three-man race for the two starting tackle spots, and Pickens is one of those guys. The former five-star tackle out of TL Hanna put together a really solid freshman season—16 total tackles and a PFF grade of 63.9—in just eight games.

This offseason, he talked about being more comfortable after continuing his nutrition program and continuing to learn how to play defensive tackle at the college level after playing end almost all of his high school career. He's too talented not to play, but the biggest question now is if he'll start.

Rick Sandidge

One of the biggest gets on Signing Day 2018, Sandidge had to wait his turn the last two years behind Javon Kinlaw and Kobe Smith but now there's a starting spot up for grabs.

Sandidge has been solid in a rotational role—25 tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery—and will need to continue to develop and play well if he wants to earn a starting job. He has the physical makeup at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds to play tackle in the SEC and should see his fair share of first-team snaps in camp leading up to the season.

Keir Thomas

Thomas is a wildcard here, spending the majority of last season dealing with an infection in his ankle but is back healthy and ready to compete for a starting job. He's the oldest guy in the room and has been insanely productive in three full seasons so far at South Carolina.

In three full seasons he complied 106 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumble, starting at defensive end out of necessity before moving to guard.

His experience should really help his case for earning a starting job, but he'll have to earn it. If he doesn't start, he's going to be a key piece in the rotation.

Jabari Ellis

Playing behind guys like Thomas, Kinlaw and Smith the last two seasons, Ellis struggled to see the field playing in just 12 games (four during a redshirt season and eight in 2019) with 13 tackles and a sack.

He's up to 285 pounds at 6-foot-3 and, while he might not be a favorite to earn a starting job, still has a chance to play well and earn it and will still be a huge piece of the Gamecocks' defensive line rotation.

Joe Anderson

Anderson might be a ways away from earning a starting job with so many veteran guys on the roster but Anderson has talent to compete for a spot. The former four-star played in just one game with one tackle but did have a 65.6 overall grade in just 20 snaps.

At 6-foot-3, 275 pounds he could play both end and tackle and that should be determined during camp.

Alex Huntley

Like Anderson, the four-star prospect and No. 16 overall defensive tackle in country could have to wait for his turn with Pickens and three upperclassmen ahead of him. Now, the talent is undeniable here as a Rivals250 player, which could help him see the field early.

Time will tell with Huntley over the next few months, but he has the talent to come in and potentially earn some snaps early at defensive tackle.