At GamecockCentral, we're previewing a few key ones with the tight end spot vacated by Kyle Markway up next.

With it comes the ratcheting up of position battles.

The team is on campus currently working out with on-field work scheduled to start in July.

Football season is still up in the air at the moment, but the Gamecocks are preparing for an on-time start to camp and the season as of right now.

Nick Muse

Muse is the presumed starter entering the season after Markway left the starter spot open. Muse was the No. 2 behind Markway and caught 17 passes for 158 yards before tearing his ACL.

He should be full go for training camp entering his senior season and be the odds-on favorite to take the top tight end spot this season.

Jaheim Bell

Bell is probably the most intriguing prospect that will be inserted into the tight end competition just because of his versatility and his sheer athleticism. The Gamecocks should use him in a lot of different ways, similar to an H-Back role where he moves around and could see time at tight end and wide receiver.

It wouldn't be shocking for Bell to step foot on campus this summer and earn snaps at tight end this season.

KeShawn Toney

Toney played sparingly last season in his redshirt season, catching one pass for no gain and making one tackle.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Toney has the build to hold up in the SEC and could be a big boost on the blocking side of things at the tight end spot.

He'll be in the competition for that No. 2 spot behind Muse.

Trae Kenion

Kenion was behind the eight-ball, getting on campus a little later after spring practice started and struggled to see the field playing behind guys like Markway and Muse.

He only played in three games and didn't record a statistic but has undeniable talent. He was listed coming out of high school as the No. 19-best tight end in the class.

If he develops and starts to show flashes of his athleticism he could earn more time on the field as a redshirt freshman.

Eric Shaw

Shaw is another intriguing prospect, coming in after a really solid career as both a tight end and linebacker in the 2020 class.

He's insanely athletic with a tremendous wingspan that will certainly help his case about getting on the field. He still needs to bulk up—he's listed at 205 pounds—and learn the offense, which could be a detriment to early playing time.

The former three-star prospect could be behind a few guys for snaps, but with the No. 2 spot competition completely wide open, you can't rule him out earning some time early.