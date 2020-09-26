GamecockCentral - Postgame injury report: Muschamp updates Mukuamu's status

South Carolina starting cornerback Israel Mukuamu was noticeably absent for the second half of South Carolina's 31-27 loss to Tennessee Saturday night at Williams-Brice and head coach Will Muschamp updated his status following the game.

“He had a groin (injury) and we just didn’t feel comfortable putting him back in the game,” Muschamp said.

Starting WILL linebacker Sherrod Greene also left the game early with a hip injury, but X-Rays were negative and he’s expected to be fine.

Those were the only two injuries in the game, according to Muschamp.