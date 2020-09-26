 GamecockCentral - Postgame injury report: Muschamp updates Mukuamu's status
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-26 22:23:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Postgame injury report: Muschamp updates Mukuamu's status

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
South Carolina starting cornerback Israel Mukuamu was noticeably absent for the second half of South Carolina's 31-27 loss to Tennessee Saturday night at Williams-Brice and head coach Will Muschamp updated his status following the game.

“He had a groin (injury) and we just didn’t feel comfortable putting him back in the game,” Muschamp said.

Starting WILL linebacker Sherrod Greene also left the game early with a hip injury, but X-Rays were negative and he’s expected to be fine.

Those were the only two injuries in the game, according to Muschamp.

Tennessee defeated South Carolina 31-27 Saturday night at Williams-Brice. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)
{{ article.author_name }}