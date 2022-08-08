For the first time during open portions of practice, South Carolina ran a little bit of offense. It was just a few snaps per unit during one of the periods, but the Gamecocks did come up to scrimmage and execute a few snaps.





Spencer Rattler was of course under center with the first-string offense, flanked by Jalen Brooks and Antwane Wells Jr. at the receiver spots. Most of the work was with zone reads, including a lot of work for MarShawn Lloyd as the featured running back. Lloyd showed good shiftiness in practice, scooting around would-be tacklers.