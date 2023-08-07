A preseason poll in August has very little value and has proven to be a poor predictor of the upcoming season. Nonetheless, it is going to give fans something to talk, (argue), about in the finally few weeks before the college season kicks off.

The Gamecocks enter Year 3 of the Shane Beamer era just outside of the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released Monday afternoon. Carolina received 89 total votes which was good enough to land them just outside of the Top 25 at #27. This is the highest preseason rating in the Coaches Poll in Beamer's short tenure in Columbia.

Carolina will line it up with five teams that are currently ranked. To the surprise of no one, the two-time defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs checked in at #1, receiving 61 out of 66 first place votes. Alabama (#3) and Ohio State (#4) were the other two schools to receive first place votes. Michigan (#2) and LSU (#5) rounded out the top five. Texas A&M came in at #25 while the Gamecocks opening week opponent UNC is ranked 20th. Clemson and Tennessee rounded out the top 10 at #9 and #10 respectively.

Six SEC schools appeared in the first poll. In addition to the schools mentioned above, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels appear at #22. The SEC led all conferences with six ranked schools. The soon to be defunct Pac 12 had five schools ranked joining Big 12 for the conference with the second most ranked schools. The Big 10 has four ranked teams, with three in the top 10. Bringing up the rear, as always, is the ACC with only three ranked teams and none in the top 8. Notre Dame and Tulane are the only non-Power five conference members to begin the season ranked.

South Carolina finished year two under Beamer with an 8-5 record (4-4 in the SEC). Carolina's 2022 campaign ended with a bang with a blowout win over Tennessee and 31-30 victory at Clemson. The Gamecocks finished last season at No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.