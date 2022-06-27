Preseason Honors Continue To Roll In For Cam Smith

Gamecock DB Cam Smith continues to garner attention as we head towards the 2022 season. The University of South Carolina announced that the 6'0" 188 lb Junior was named a Walter Camp Pre-Season All-American.

"University of South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith has garnered a spot on the 2022 pre-season first-team All-America squad as selected by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, it was announced today.

Smith, a 6-0, 188-pounder redshirt junior from Blythewood, S.C., earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press a year ago after leading the team with 14 passes defended, including three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games played and only 15 catches on 32 targets throughout the season.

Smith, who has five career interceptions, previously was named a pre-season second team All-American and first team All-SEC selection by Phil Steele, and was a pre-season first team All-SEC pick by Athlon Sports.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation is an all-volunteer organization and caretaker of the nation's oldest college football All-America team.

Smith and the Gamecocks are set to report to fall camp on August 4, with the first fall practice slated for August 5.





First Team Preseason Offense

WR: Jordan Addison (Southern Cal)*, Jaxson Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)

TE: Brock Bowers (Georgia)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Andrew Vorhees (Southern Cal), O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida), Caleb Chandler (Louisville)

C: Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame)

QB: Bryce Young (Alabama)#

RB: Bijan Robinson (Texas), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)

PK: Jake Moody (Michigan)*

First Team Preseason Defense

DL: Bryan Bresee (Clemson), Jalen Carter (Georgia), Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Washington), Andre Carter II (Army West Point)

LB: Will Anderson (Alabama), Trenton Simpson (Clemson), Noah Sewell (Oregon)

DB: Cam Smith (South Carolina), Eli Ricks (Alabama), Kelee Ringo (Georgia), Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)

P: Adam Korsak (Rutgers)#

KR: Brian Battie (South Florida)





** - 2021 Walter Camp First Team All-America selection

# - 2021 Walter Camp Second Team All-America selection"