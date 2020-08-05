South Carolina junior linebacker Ernest Jones had an appendectomy last week but is fine and will miss a couple of weeks, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"He came to practice last week and said he had some sharp pain in his stomach and we took him over to the hospital and they said he had appendicitus and they removed it," Muschamp said. "He's fine. ... He'll be fine in a couple of weeks here."

Muschamp also updated the injury status of the rest of his team during the meeting.

Linebacker Rosendo Louis tore a tendon in his squad during spring ball and will be back mid-September.

That's the same timetable as wide receiver Chad Terrell who is still working to return from an ACL injury.

Two freshman tight ends are also current slowed by injuries.

Jaheim Bell had a meniscus injury in high school and should be cleared by the beginning of October.

Eric Shaw had some bone spurs and will probably be back in two weeks, Muschamp said.

Muschamp also said that offensive linemen Mark Fox and Jordan Rhodes have decided to opt out this season.

"We certainly respect their decision and understand that and that's certainly their right at this time," Muschamp said.

South Carolina's preseason practices start Aug. 17 and will allow teams 25 practices over the course of 40 days before the start of the season Sept. 26.