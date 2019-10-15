SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

With SEC Media Day tomorrow, here comes the time-honored tradition of the annual preseason media poll.

South Carolina was picked to finish tenth, the third straight year they've been picked at that spot or lower.

They come into the season predicted to finish ahead of Arkansas, Texas A&M and Missouri.

In seven seasons under Frank Martin, the Gamecocks have outperformed their preseason predictions five times, including three times finishing at least four spots ahead of their preseason prediction.

They've only finished worse than the predicted finish once in 2013-14, Martin's second year at the helm.

Last year they were picked to finish 11th and ended up with the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Their average predicted finish is 10th while their average actual finish is 8th. No player was named to the preseason All-SEC teams.

The Gamecocks kick off their season Nov. 6 at home against North Alabama.

They'll have their annual Tip-Off event Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Boyd Plaza on Hampton Street.

Order of finish:

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. LSU

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi State

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. South Carolina

11. Arkansas

12. Texas A&M

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt

All SEC teams:

First Team All-SEC

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Ashton Hagans – Kentucky

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Reggie Perry – Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard – Florida

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

EJ Montgomery – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Lamonté Turner – Tennessee

SEC Player of the Year

Kerry Blackshear – Florida