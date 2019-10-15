Gamecocks picked to finish 10th
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL
With SEC Media Day tomorrow, here comes the time-honored tradition of the annual preseason media poll.
South Carolina was picked to finish tenth, the third straight year they've been picked at that spot or lower.
They come into the season predicted to finish ahead of Arkansas, Texas A&M and Missouri.
In seven seasons under Frank Martin, the Gamecocks have outperformed their preseason predictions five times, including three times finishing at least four spots ahead of their preseason prediction.
They've only finished worse than the predicted finish once in 2013-14, Martin's second year at the helm.
Last year they were picked to finish 11th and ended up with the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament.
Their average predicted finish is 10th while their average actual finish is 8th. No player was named to the preseason All-SEC teams.
The Gamecocks kick off their season Nov. 6 at home against North Alabama.
They'll have their annual Tip-Off event Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Boyd Plaza on Hampton Street.
Order of finish:
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. LSU
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Mississippi State
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. South Carolina
11. Arkansas
12. Texas A&M
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt
All SEC teams:
First Team All-SEC
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Anthony Edwards – Georgia
Ashton Hagans – Kentucky
Breein Tyree – Ole Miss
Reggie Perry – Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard – Florida
Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky
EJ Montgomery – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Lamonté Turner – Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Kerry Blackshear – Florida