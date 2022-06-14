Preseason Position Analysis: Running Back

Spring ball has officially concluded. Now it’s time to take a look toward the fall and where things stand in regard to the running backs. The five scholarship running backs are included in this position analysis as well as their highlights from the spring game.



This article is a free film breakdown of the running back room, subsequent articles on other position groups will be Premium, but don't worry, you can easily access those here for less than $10 a month!



MARSHAWN LLOYD

Marshawn Lloyd finally looks like the 5 star running back he was supposed to be coming out of high school. It was apparent Lloyd was not 100% in 2021 when he flaunted a few flashes but couldn’t quite separate himself from the other running backs. 2022 will provide Lloyd the opportunity to showcase how talented he really is. In the spring game, he was explosive, decisive, and displayed a few moves not many running backs are physically able to successfully perform. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and running backs coach Montario Hardesty would prefer one of the backs to separate themselves and receive most of the carries. Lloyd is in prime position to be “the guy” for 2022.



(Above) Lloyd spun out of S RJ Roderick’s tackle attempt before planting and cutting underneath the next defensive back that came down to help. DE Jordan Strachan attempted to make the tackle near the line of scrimmage, but Lloyd ran through it. Lloyd then lowered his shoulder and covered up the football as he was finally brought down. Blocking Breakdown: LG Trai Jones and C Hank Manos controlled the interior of the line, while Jones drove his man several yards back. LT Jakai Moore stayed engaged on DE Tyreek Johnson and prevented him from making a play. TE Chad Terrell did his best to block Jordan Strachan on the backside before Strachan shed the block, but failed on the attempted tackle.



(Above) Lloyd displayed his cutting ability again as he caught the ball out of the backfield. Lloyd made the catch, planted, and cut underneath LB Darryle Ware. Lloyd didn’t get any further progress after spinning out of the tackle, but he demonstrated his power and balance to potentially keep a play alive and turn it into something bigger. Blocking Breakdown: TE Chad Terrell (inside) and WR O’Mega Blake (outside) blocked on the perimeter and completely drove their men out of the play.



JUJU MCDOWELL

McDowell may be short on height, but he’s not short on talent. McDowell has quick feet, can shift speeds efficiently, and rapidly reach his top-end speed. He may not have elite speed, but there aren’t too many defenders who will catch him in the open field. McDowell can effectively be used as a traditional running back, but his strength is making defenders miss in space. Getting him matched up in one-on-one situations is something coach Satterfield will need to do a better job of in 2022. McDowell is a playmaker and Carolina would be remiss not to get him multiple touches in every game.



(Above) McDowell flashed his quick feet and patience to allow blocks to setup. Juju has the ability to change speeds like few others and can get back up to his top end speed rapidly. Blocking Breakdown: LB Debo Williams read run and immediately came down into the gap, but LT Jaylen Nichols got his hands on Williams, forced him inside, and kept him pinned until McDowell passed. DE Gilber Edmund squeezed down on the play, but once he attempted to slide back out and set the edge, TE Traevon Kenion knocked Edmond wide and out of position.



(Above) The RT seemed confused on this play, but it looked like it was originally a designed cutback with the DT and DE given free release, while the RG and RT were to release to the second level of the defense. McDowell saw the cutback wasn’t there and turned the corner upfield. Blocking Breakdown: LT Jaylen Nichols got just enough of DE Gilber Edmond to give McDowell the edge, while LG Vershon Lee and DT Nick Barrett stalemated. C Eric Douglas initially blocked down with the LG and LT, before turning up to reach LB Debo Williams.



CHRISTIAN BEAL-SMITH

Beal-Smith brings a wealth of experience and success to Carolina’s backfield. He may not be the flashiest back, but he possesses a strong burst and knows how to gain positive yardage. As a 6th year senior, Beal-Smith will be expected to make the most of his opportunity after transferring in from Wake Forest. If the spring is any indication, Beal-Smith will be a valuable asset for Carolina in 2022.



(Above) Christian Beal-Smith displayed an ability to aptly follow his blockers and an explosive bust to get north. Beal-Smith exhibited his first burst after taking the hand off, not allowing DB Cam Smith to make a play on the blitz, and then flashed another burst after planting and cutting upfield. Blocking Breakdown: LT Jaylen Nichols displayed some quick feet while dropping and squaring up to prevent a wide rush by DE Gilber Edmund. C Eric Douglas got just enough of former DT Keem Green. RG Jovaughn Gwyn blasted off on DT Nick Barrett and managed to knock Barrett off balance. RT Tyshawn Wannamaker released to the LB. TE Wyatt Campbell was able to drive DE Jordan Burch back a few steps, before Burch shed the block and made the tackle. LG Vershon Lee pulled into the gap and drove S Peyton Williams back for several yards.



(Above) This may be the easiest 10+ yard run Beal-Smith has ever had. He allowed his blocks to be set and then adjusted to north/south running. Blocking Breakdown: LT Jaylen Nichols and LG Vershon Lee double teamed the DT. RG Jovaughn Gwyn pulled and blasted DE Gilber Edmund out of the gap. TE Traevon Kenion pulled and had a collision with LB Debo Williams which helped free the edge.



RASHAD AMOS

Amos hasn’t seen much playing time in his collegiate career, but he demonstrated his value in the spring game. There has been some chatter about playing Amos in an H-back role to get him on the field, as it’s unlikely he’ll receive many carries in 2022 due to the quality of depth ahead of him. Amos is a power back with some size and speed. His best trait is getting north/south and taking whatever yardage is available to him. Amos doesn’t waste steps and will unlikely lose yardage unless he’s being tackled by several defenders in the back field.



(Above) Rashad Amos bounced the run outside despite it originally being intended to go inside. Amos displayed excellent vision and agility as he noticed DT Tonka Hemingway beat the block of an offensive lineman on the right side of the line. Amos bounced the run, planted, and cut north to gain more positive yardage. At the end of the run, Amos exhibited his strength by powering through a few defenders for a couple more yards. Blocking Breakdown: LT Jakai Moore drove DE Tyreek Johnson off the ball. LG Trai Jones stalemated with DT MJ Webb. C Hank Manos released to the second level and set a solid block on LB Bam Martin-Scott. TE Chad Terrell was getting pushed into the backfield by LB Darryle Ware, but the block still served it’s purpose. The play probably could have gone for a few more yards had WR O’Mega Blake been able to set a block on someone.



(Above) Watch the feet of Amos and it looks like he’s working on a running back drill in this play. Amos did a nice job of following his blockers through the hole and getting north, taking the yardage that was available. Blocking Breakdown: DT Tonka Hemingway did a solid job of holding his ground against the double team blocks of the RT and RG. LG Trai Jones pulled and blasted DE Jordan Strachan out of the gap. TE Chad Terrell pulled, squared up, and set an adequate block on LB Bam Martin-Scott.



LOVASEA CARROLL

Speed is the name of the game for Carroll and he has it in spades. Carroll may not see much action in 2022, as he’s readjusting to the running back position after working at defensive back for the Georgia Bulldogs last year. Carroll transferred in from Georgia for the opportunity to play running back. He has the opportunity, but is also slotted behind plenty of talent. It’ll be difficult for Carroll to crack the rotation this year unless a rash of injuries hit those ahead of him on the depth chart.



Lovasea Carroll gave a glimpse of his speed. He didn’t reach top gear, but almost broke the run open for an explosive play before S Peyton Williams made the tackle. Blocking Breakdown: TE Wyatt Campbell and TE Traevon Kenion were lined up on the same side of the ball and linked to the RT. Campbell blew DE Hot Rod Fitten off the ball, while Kenion went to LB Donovan Westmoreland. RT Tyshawn Wannamaker drove DT Nick Barrett back several yards. LG Vershon Lee pulled and got a piece of CB La’Dareyen Craig.

The Skinny