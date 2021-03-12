“This is what you come here for. This is what you come to any major university for. To be in a primetime match up on a Friday night is what a competitor lives for,” Thomas Farr said. “We’re all really excited, me included, to go to Texas and play a three-game series against them before starting SEC play.”

It’s the first match up against these two programs since the 2002 national championship game with the Gamecocks (11-0) getting to play in one of the marquee non-conference series this year in college baseball.

No. 10/12 South Carolina begins a three-game series on the road against No. 19/20 Texas (8-5) this weekend.

One of the Gamecocks’ biggest non-conference series is finally here.

Game times: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET; Sunday, Noon ET

TV/Radio: All games will be on the Longhorn Network and broadcast via 107.5 FM.

Probable pitching

Friday: RHP Thomas Farr (2-0, 1.56 ERA) vs. RHP Ty Madden (2-1, 1.35 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Brannon Jordan (1-0, 3.46 ERA) vs. RHP Tristan Stevens (0-1, 4.96 ERA)

Sunday: LHP Julian Bosnic (1-0, 0.90 ERA) vs. Kolby Kubichek (2-1, 1.93 ERA)

Scouting Texas

After starting the season 0-3 with losses to three SEC teams Texas is 8-2 in its last 10, taking three of four against BYU, taking care of two midweek games and winning two of three on the road at Houston.

The Longhorns come in ranked No. 19/20 in the polls with a really top of the line Friday night pitcher with Ty Madden. The right-hander and potential first round pick is coming off a complete game last week against Houston where he struck out 14 hitters.

“Ty Madden, he has a very powerful fastball. He can locate wit ha good slider. He’s going to be a good matchup,” Wes Clarke said. “He’s a power arm we’ll have to battle with and take our pitches when we get them.”

He’ll get to go against another pitcher off to a fast start in Thomas Farr, who’s been a big piece at the front end of the Gamecocks’ rotation.

“As a competitor there’s nothing you want more than going up against someone equal to you or even better than you,” Farr said. “He’s a really good pitcher. I saw what he did last week and it was pretty impressive. I feel confident going into this weekend we’ll have a good time.”

As a pitching staff Texas has a team ERA of 3.53 with 114 strikeouts to 56 walks. They’re slashing .256/.369/.384 as a team while averaging 6.3 runs per game.

Injury update

Jeff Heinrich remains the only major injury for the Gamecocks that could hamper somebody from playing this weekend.

The second baseman has missed the last six games with an ankle injury that’s close to healed, but could play in Austin.

“We’ll continue to monitor that,” Kingston said. “The last thing I want is to rush him back and he’s playing at 70 percent and fighting that the whole year. I want to get him back to 100 percent so he can settle back in so he can be at the top of his game.”

Two-spot thoughts

The top of South Carolina’s order has remained relatively the same over the first 10 games with Brady Allen leading off, Wes Clarke third and either Andrew Eyster or David Mendham batting cleanup.

The only spot that’s fluctuated really is the two-hole hitter with Brennan Milone, Braylen Wimmer and Josiah Sightler the three there and it will likely be a spot that is platooned.

“Obviously the match ups we look at: how does this guy hit versus lefties and righties, how the opponent pitches and what type of success does that pitcher have versus lefties and righties,” Kingston said. “Sometimes that steers how you put your lineup together.”

This year whoever’s in the two spot is hitting 9-for-42 with six RBI, six walks, 10 strikeouts and have left 11 on base.

Milone’s 4-for-17 with three RBI, five walks and three strikeouts while Wimmer’s hitting 3-for-15 with two RBI, six strikeouts and a walk. One of his home runs also came in the two-hole.

Sightler is 2-for-10 hitting there with a solo shot and one strikeout.

“We have more than nine guys who are starting players,” Kingston said. “It’s in everyone’s best interest to put guys in spots to give them the best chance to do that.”