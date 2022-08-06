Previewing Gamecocks' defensive backs
Through the good times and the bad, one position group has been a steady stalwart at the University of South Carolina: defensive backs.Of the thousands of student-athletes that have sprinted out on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news