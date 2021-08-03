For the second time in as many months, South Carolina's coaching staff hosted Savannah (Georgia) Calvary Day linebacker Troy Ford Jr. for a campus visit.

Defensive assistant Joe Bowen, who assists Clayton White with the linebackers has been an integral part of Ford Jr.'s recruitment. The two reconnected on Saturday at the Carolina Cookout.

"Before the cookout even started, Coach Bowen wanted us to get there early so he could hang out with us for a little bit," Ford Jr. told GamecockCentral.com. "We got there around 10 o'clock and he took us to the game room."