Marion (S.C.) class of 2021 three-star defensive lineman T.J. Sanders says a decision is coming "real soon" and on Thursday night he announced his final four.

While Sanders hasn't named a specific time for an announcement, the 6-foot-4, 284-pounder has now revealed that he'll be picking one school out of a final group of South Carolina, N.C. State, West Virginia and Vanderbilt.

Sanders landed an offer from South Carolina on the first day of March when he emerged as a priority target for head coach Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker.

Sanders, who plays defensive end, defensive tackle, standup edge rusher and tight end at Marion, is currently ranked the No. 8 prospect in South Carolina despite playing just one season of high school football.