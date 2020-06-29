Oakboro (N.C.) North Stanly class of 2021 three-star linebacker Jordan Poole has delayed his decision, officially confirming Monday what he recently told Gamecock Central was likely.

Poole was planning to announce a commitment to one of his three finalists - South Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech - on July 1, but said on Twitter Monday that he's delaying that announcement.

Over the weekend, Poole told Gamecock Central that a decision was coming “soon, but I don’t know how soon.”

Poole, who cut his list to those three schools 10 days ago, has emerged as a priority target for the Gamecocks as they look to team him up with commitments Trenilyas Tatum and Bryce Steele on their 2021 linebacker class.

He is primarily being recruited to South Carolina by area recruiter Kyle Krantz and linebackers coach Rod Wilson but new running backs coach Des Kitchings has also been involved.

