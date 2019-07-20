SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

It doesn't appear the Gamecocks are done adding receivers in this class, and Saturday afternoon make the cut for one of their primary targets.

Deajaun McDougle released his top five with South Carolina in it along with Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon and Purdue.

The three-star receiver officially visited campus before the dead period started and was hosted by his former teammate at Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School in Rosendo Louis.

"We sat down and watched film, him, me and my mom and my grandmother," McDougle told GamecockCentral after the visit. "We talked about how I would fit in the offense, the plays I would be able to make, the impact I would be able to have for the offense. Everything is big. I'm very excited."

There's no specific timetable for a decision at the moment.

McDougle likely profiles as a slot receiver if he commits to South Carolina. The Gamecocks have two other receivers committed in the 2020 class with four-star Michael Wyman and three star Da'Quan Stewart.