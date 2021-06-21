Priority tackle target recaps unofficial visit
Another of the priority visitors for the Gamecock football coaching staff took finished up over the weekend, as Florida's Jamari Lyons made the trip north for an unofficial visit to Columbia.
The Viera (Florida) three-star lineman spoke with GamecockCentral.com to recap the visit, his conversations and relationships with South Carolina coaches, and where his recruitment will head from here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news