The summer will be huge for Peach State Oscar Delp in terms of setting the course of his recruitment. At long last, he'll be able to hit the road for in-person visits.

South Carolina is one of those planned stops, and since Shane Beamer's hire in Columbia, the Gamecocks have been a major factor in the four-star tight end's recruitment.

On Sunday, Delp gave GamecockCentral.com the very latest, including more on his bonds with the staff, thoughts on the Carolina offense, and when he may render a decision.