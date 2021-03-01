The recruiting process continues to explode for Columbia (S.C.) Dutch Fork class of 2022 wide receiver Antonio Williams, who added offers from Kentucky, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State last month alone and was recently named a four-star prospect by Rivals.com

"Everybody has been blowing my phone up," Williams said with a smile after a 7-on-7 practice Sunday morning. "It's crazy but it's a blessing. I'm not going to take it for granted."