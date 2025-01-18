Professional Gamecocks and Staff Picks: NFL Wildcard Weekend and the Natty

We're combining our two dynamic columns because unfortunately, there aren't many Gamecocks left playing professional football and we have only one college football game left. South Carolina fans saw their NFL alum whittled down by the conclusion of the regular season. Only five former players were on rosters for the Wild Card Weekend. That number was reduced to zero active players after last weekend. Darius Rush , a member of the Chiefs practice squad, is the only Gamecock left standing and he hasn't appeared in a game for Kansas City this season. Let's a take a look back at Wild Card Weekend before we get to the Ohio State v. Notre Dame predictions.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst was inactive for the Chargers blowout loss to Houston. Hayden finished his injury-plagued season with eight catches for 73 yards.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Nate was not targeted in his first playoff game. He played only nine snaps on offense and 15 on special teams. He has five tackles and 14 catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Nick was elevated to the main roster for Denver's Wild Card loss to Buffalo but he did not appear in the game. Nick did not appear in any games his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. Kansas City earned a bye for the opening week of the playoffs. This is his second season in the NFL.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Keisean had total tackles and returned four kicks for 95 yards. He did fumble the opening kickoff. This season he had 88 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, seven passes defended and an interception.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley recorded four total tackles. Enagbare finished with has 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Stephon had two tackles and broke up a pass in Minnesota's loss to the Rams. He finished the season with 56 tackles, an interception and nine defended passes on the season. Gilmore has said that he might retire this offseason.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse is a member of the Vikings practice squad. He appeared in four gams for the Vikings this season.