Professional Gamecocks and Staff Picks: NFL Wildcard Weekend and the Natty

We're combining our two dynamic columns because unfortunately, there aren't many Gamecocks left playing professional football and we have only one college football game left. South Carolina fans saw their NFL alum whittled down by the conclusion of the regular season. Only five former players were on rosters for the Wild Card Weekend. That number was reduced to zero active players after last weekend. Darius Rush, a member of the Chiefs practice squad, is the only Gamecock left standing and he hasn't appeared in a game for Kansas City this season. Let's a take a look back at Wild Card Weekend before we get to the Ohio State v. Notre Dame predictions.
Wild Card Weekend
Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst was inactive for the Chargers blowout loss to Houston. Hayden finished his injury-plagued season with eight catches for 73 yards.
Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Nate was not targeted in his first playoff game. He played only nine snaps on offense and 15 on special teams. He has five tackles and 14 catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
Nick Gargiulo (OL): Nick was elevated to the main roster for Denver's Wild Card loss to Buffalo but he did not appear in the game. Nick did not appear in any games his rookie season.
Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. Kansas City earned a bye for the opening week of the playoffs. This is his second season in the NFL.
Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Keisean had total tackles and returned four kicks for 95 yards. He did fumble the opening kickoff. This season he had 88 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, seven passes defended and an interception.
Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley recorded four total tackles. Enagbare finished with has 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.
Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Stephon had two tackles and broke up a pass in Minnesota's loss to the Rams. He finished the season with 56 tackles, an interception and nine defended passes on the season. Gilmore has said that he might retire this offseason.
Nick Muse (TE): Muse is a member of the Vikings practice squad. He appeared in four gams for the Vikings this season.
CFP National Championship Game (Atlanta): #7 Notre Dame (14-1) +8.5 v. #8 Ohio State (13-2)- Monday 7:30 on ESPN
There is a lot going on this Monday. MLK Day, Inauguration Day, Monday Night Raw on Netflix and of course the culmination of the 2024 college football season. It's hard to believe that this rustbelt powers have met only eight times. The Buckeyes hold a 6-2 series lead and are currently on a 6-game win streak in the series. Notre Dame's last win came under the direction of Head Coach Elmer Layden in 1936 by a score of 7-2. (I'd love a 7-2 game on Monday night). The two schools didn't play again until a home-and-home in 1995-1996. They met in the 2006 and 2016 Fiesta Bowls and then had another home-and-home in 2022 and 2023. All of those meeting were won by Ohio State. The Buckeyes snuck by the Irish 17-14 last season.
We also couldn't resist picking a few more games. NFL Divisional Round picks below as well.
My two cents: The Irish are strong enough on the lines of scrimmage to keep this game close into the fourth quarter, however, Ohio State is playing better than anyone else and has so many weapons that can beat teams. The Buckeyes open the game up in the fourth. OSU 27-10. Thanks again for following along with us all season. We'll see you in August for Week 0.