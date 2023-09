In the WNBA, eight teams will qualify for the playoffs. Seven teams have already clinched a playoff birth with plenty of Gamecocks represented on those rosters. Zia Cooke and the LA Sparks are fighting for the last spot.

Down the stretch they come in the MLB and WNBA. Multiple former Gamecocks appear primed for postseason play. In the MLB, 12 of 30 teams make the playoffs. The six division winners and three wild cards from both the AL and NL. There are four Gamecocks in the MLB that are in playoff races, although Clarke Schmidt and the Yankees have a lot of ground to cover.

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees. Clarke has made three starts since our last update. Two of those starts were quality starts. Schmidt picked up a win against Detroit throwing 6.1 innings and striking out six while allowing three runs. Schmidt is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139Ks in 140.2 innings pitched. New York is 6.5 games back of the last wild card spot but they've won their last five games.

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks. Walker is having another strong season with 30 home runs and 91 RBIs while hitting a career-best .272. He needs four more RBIs to set a career-high. Walker has seven hits in last 19 ABs with two of those hits be roundtrippers. Arizona is .5 game back of the last wild card spot.

Jordan Montgomery - Texas Rangers. Montgomery has hit a bit of a rough patch allowing nine earned runs over his last two starts with only four strikeouts. The Rangers have lost his last three starts. For the year Jordan is 8-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 138Ks in 156 innings. Texas is 3 games back in the AL West and half a game back of the last AL wild spot.

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays. Merrifield is 6-26 in the month of September with two walks and three strikeouts. On the season, the Blue Jays' All-Star is hitting .283 with 11 home runs and 62 RBIs. He has also stolen 25 bases. Toronto has no shot to win the AL East put they currently occupy the AL's third and final wild card spot.

Jonah Bride - Oakland A's. Bride has bumped up from Triple A several times this season. He is currently still with Oakland.On the season he is hitting .170 with seven RBIs. Oakland has the worst record in baseball.

Carmen Mlodzinski - Pittsburgh Pirates. Mlodzinski has three appearances since coming off the IL in late August. He has thrown three innings, picking up a win while striking out three to only one walk. For the season he is 3-3 with a 2.03 ERA with 24Ks in 26.2 IP. Pittsburgh has no shot of making the playoffs.

T.J. Hopkins - Cincinnati Reds. Hopkins was sent back down to AAA in the last week of August. T.J. is hitting .171 on the season with a RBI and a stolen base. It's unlikely that Hopkins would make the Reds playoff roster.

Cody Morris- Cleveland Guardians. Morris was called back up and the end of August and has since been sent back to the minors. He pitched four innings in two appearances during his last MLB stint. He allowed three hits and two runs with four walks and three strikeouts. For the season his ERA is 6.75 during six appearances.