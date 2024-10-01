Leading off, let's say congrats to our playoff Gamecocks. In the MLB, both Clarke Schmidt and Whit Merrifield are in the playoffs with the Yankees and Braves respectively. In the WNBA, A'ja Wilson, Tyasha Harris, and Tiffany Mitchell are still alive although Mitchell and Harris are injured/sick. On the gridiron it was a big week for some Gamecock alum. Chris Lammons and Xavier Legette played the best games of their careers. Rico Dowdle hit pay-dirt and several other Gamecocks had strong games across the league. Stats and highlights in a loaded edition of Professional Gamecocks are below.

MLB

Advertisement

Jonah Bride (INF) Miami Marlins - Jonah capped off the best year of his career this season in Miami, hitting .276 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. Bride also finished with career highs in slugging .818 and OBP .357 Whit Merrifield (any position outside of pitcher and catcher) Atlanta Braves – Merrifield saw his playing decrease upon the return of Ozzie Albies. Overall, it was down season for Merrifield with both Philadelphia and Atlanta. He hit .222 with four homers and 15 RBIs. He did steal 17 bases. The Braves secured a Wild Card for the playoffs, Merrfield's versatility and speed should land him a spot on the roster. The Braves take on San Diego in the first round. Jordan Montgomery (LHP) Arizona Diamondbacks – Jordan had a rough season. He went 8-7 with an ERA of 6.23. In 117 IP he struck out 83 and walked 44, also allowing 149 hits. Carmen Mlodzinski (RHP) Pittsburgh Pirates – Mlodzinski was injured for large chunks of the season. he struggled early but pitched well in the second half the season. He finished the year 5-5 with 3.38 ERA in 40 appearances. In 50.2 IP he struck out 46 and walked only 19, also allowing only 41 hits. Clarke Schmidt (RHP) New York Yankees – Schmidt was also injured for about half of the season. He made 16 starts and went 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA. In 85.1 IP he struck out 93 and walked 30 with 71 hits allowed. Clarke had a career best 2.0 WAR. The Yankees are the top seed in the AL Playoffs and will play the winner of the Royals/Orioles series in round two. Christian Walker (1B) Arizona Diamondbacks – Walker missed a solid month of the second half of the season so his overall numbers are down this year. He hit .251 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs in 130 games. Walker slugged .468 and had an OBS of .335. Walker is a free agent this offseason at 33 years old.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXJtZW4gTWxvZHppbnNraSBjYXBzIG9mZiBhIDEtMi0zIDFzdCB3 aXRoIGEgc3RyaWtlb3V0PGJyPjxicj45Ny40IE1QSCBmYXN0YmFsbCwgMjIy OCBSUE0sIDE1IGluVkIsIDEwIGluSEIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0pzZnlGWUlvcTgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kc2Z5RllJb3E4PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFBsYXRpbnVtIEtl4oCZQnJ5YW4gKEBQbGF0aW51bUtleTEz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BsYXRpbnVtS2V5MTMv c3RhdHVzLzE4MzM2MzkzOTI1MTYxNDU1MDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXJtZW4gTWxvZHppbnNraSB0b25pZ2h0Ojxicj48YnI+Mi4wIElQ LCAxIEgsIDAgUiwgMCBCQiwgMiBTTzxicj4yNiBwaXRjaGVzLCAxOSBzdHJp a2VzLCAyIHdoaWZmczxicj48YnI+RXhhY3RseSB3aGF0IHdhcyBuZWVkZWQg ZnJvbSBoaW0gdG9uaWdodC4gTG92ZSBpdC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2E0Y094UzVuaEUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hNGNPeFM1bmhFPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBsYXRpbnVtIEtl4oCZQnJ5YW4gKEBQbGF0aW51bUtl eTEzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BsYXRpbnVtS2V5 MTMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzExNTExNTM4NDI2NzU5MjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb25haCBCcmlkZSAtIE1pYW1pIE1hcmxpbnMgKDgpPGJyPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNjdhVzg2TUdXdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzY3YVc4Nk1HV3Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTUxCIEhSIFZpZGVvcyAoQE1M QkhSVmlkZW9zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01MQkhS VmlkZW9zL3N0YXR1cy8xODM3OTE5MzkyMzEyNDg0MjAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb25haCBCcmlkZSBnZXRzIHVzIHN0YXJ0ZWQgaW4gdGhlIDFzdCE8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTWFybGluc0Jl aXNib2w/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNYXJs aW5zQmVpc2JvbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3h2QzZXa2JB V3EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94dkM2V2tiQVdxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE1pYW1pIE1hcmxpbnMgKEBNYXJsaW5zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hcmxpbnMvc3RhdHVzLzE4NDA0NzA4MzkzMTUyNzE2OTA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DbGFya2UgU2NobWlkdCYjMzk7cyAyS3MgaW4gdGhlIDFzdC4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FNNEdEemg5dDkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9xTTRHRHpoOXQ5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJvYiBGcmllZG1hbiAoQFBp dGNoaW5nTmluamEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGl0 Y2hpbmdOaW5qYS9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDQ5Mjc4OTc1NjI4OTE2OD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DbGFya2UgU2NobWlkdCwgV2lja2VkIDg3bXBoIFN3ZWVwZXIgKGhv bWUgcGxhdGUgdmlldykuIPCfpKIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29z VkpCR0p5cE4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vc1ZKQkdKeXBOPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFJvYiBGcmllZG1hbiAoQFBpdGNoaW5nTmluamEpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGl0Y2hpbmdOaW5qYS9zdGF0dXMvMTgz NDc0ODc1MDU0MTAzNzU3MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMTQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

NFL

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith is beginning his second NFL season on the IR with a hamstring injury. New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial played 23 snaps on special teams in the Patriots loss to the 49ers. He did not record a stat and has one tackle on the season. Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL. New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon had one tackle in the Jets loss to Denver. Kinlaw has eight tackles and a sack on the season. Buffalo Bills- Ahmarean Brown (WR): Brown was signed to the Bills practice squad last week. This is his rookie season in the NFL. Pittsburgh Steelers- Darius Rush (DB): Rush was inactive for the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Colts. Tennessee Titans- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones recorded five tackles with coming for a loss in the Titans MNF win over the Dolphins. Ernest has 29 total tackles and a defended pass on the season. Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons had the best game of his NFL career with five tackles, a sack and a recovered fumble that he forced. Chris has eight total tackles on the season with a sack and a forced and recovered fumble a piece. Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst had one catches for six yards on three targets. Hayden has six catches for 59 yards on the season. Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins had one catch for a no gain on one target. The Broncos only had 60 passing yards yet still somehow won. He has one tackle and one catch for six yards on the season. Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo is on the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season. New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Dante is on the Giants' practice squad. This is the first season he has made an NFL roster. Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Dowdle had one catch for 15 yards with a touchdown and 11 rushes for 46 yards in the Cowboys TNF win over the Giants. Rico has nine catches for 74 yards and a touchdown and 134 rushing yards this season. Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks played eight offensive snaps and 15 on special teams. Jalen has three catches for 52 yards on the season. Israel Mukuamu (DB): Israel played two snaps on defense and 17 on special teams. He recorded a tackle on kickoff coverage his first tackle on the season. Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens was inactive for the Bears Week 4 win over the Rams. Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Nixon had seven tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in the Packers loss to Minnesota. He also returned a punt for one yard. This season he has 19 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defended. Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley played 23 snaps on defense and 12 on special teams without recording a stat. Enagbare has five tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble on the season. Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore had one defended pass. He has 14 tackles and a defended pass on the season. Nick Muse (TE): Muse is currently on the IR with a hand injury. Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney played 42 snaps on defense without recording a stat in the Panther loss to the Bengals. He has nine tackles on the season with a sack. D.J. Wonnum (DL): D.J. is currently on the Reserve/PUP list. This is his fifth year in the NFL. He will miss at least the first four games with an injured quad. Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had eight tackles with one for a loss and a defended pass. Horn has 17 tackles, three defended passes, and an interception on the season. Xavier Legette (WR): Legette got his first NFL touchdown on six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. He has 12 catches for 143 yards on the season with a touchdown. Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn was inactive for the Falcons Week 4 win over the Saints. New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 24 offensive snaps and 15 on special teams with one tackle. He has one tackle on the season. Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer served as the emergency third QB. This is his rookie season. San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo returned to action with two carries for 14 yards and three catches on five targets for 58 yards. He has 16 catches for 222 on the season and 12 carries for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb3dkbGUgdGFrZXMgdGhlIHNjcmVlbiBwYXNzIGluIGZvciBTSVgu PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0RBTHZzTllH P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jREFMdnNOWUc8 L2E+IG9uIFByaW1lIFZpZGVvPGJyPkFsc28gc3RyZWFtaW5nIG9uIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ORkxQbHVzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMUGx1czwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3N1RUhVZ2VlVXYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9zdUVIVWdlZVV2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5GTCAoQE5GTCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkwvc3RhdHVzLzE4Mzk0NjYxNjM5 MzM0OTk2NTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI3LCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db29wIHdpdGggdGhlIHNjb29wISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTUlOdnNHQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01JTnZzR0I8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby81UXA2U1Zvc1BMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNVFwNlNWb3NQTDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHcmVlbiBCYXkgUGFja2VycyAoQHBhY2tlcnMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGFja2Vycy9zdGF0dXMvMTg0 MDQ3ODg0NDc2MDg3MTI3MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5YYXZpZXIgTGVnZXR0ZSBpbiBmaXJzdCBnYW1lIHdpdGhvdXQgQWRh bSBUaGllbGVuIChJUiwgaGFtc3RyaW5nKTo8YnI+PGJyPiogNjEtb2YtNzAg c25hcHM8YnI+KiA0NyB3aWRlLCAxNCBzbG90IChNaW5nbyB3YXMgcHJpbWFy eSBzbG90KTxicj4qIDM3IHJvdXRlcyBvbiA0MiBEYWx0b24gZHJvcGJhY2tz PGJyPiogMTAgdGFyZ2V0cyBmb3IgYSAyNSUgc2hhcmUgPGJyPiogNi02Ni0x IHJlc3VsdDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vcURuSHBhcXk1Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vb3FEbkhwYXF5NTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBZGFtIExl dml0YW4gKEBhZGFtbGV2aXRhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9hZGFtbGV2aXRhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDc5ODAwNzQwODg2MTMyOT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgc2FjayB3YXNuJiMzOTt0IGVub3VnaCBmb3IgQ2hyaXMgTGFt bW9ucy4g8J+YpDxicj48YnI+8J+TuiBDQlMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2VkaWFrbnhLVloiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lZGlha254S1ZaPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEluZGlhbmFwb2xpcyBDb2x0cyAoQENvbHRzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvbHRzL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwNDY3 NTk0MzEyMDQ5MDg2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAy OSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CUk9DSyBQVVJEWSDwn5qAIERFRUJPIFNBTVVFTDxicj4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ozRGRFVGFGMHAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9a M0RkRVRhRjBwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiAoQFBGRikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkYvc3RhdHVzLzE4NDA1MTIyMjk5MjMz MTIwMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI5LCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

WNBA

The first round of the WNBA Playoffs are in the book and the second round has already begun. Aliyah Boston, Victaria Saxton and the Indiana Fever saw their season come to an end against the Connecticut Sun. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Phoenix were eliminated by Minnesota, and Laeticia Amihere and Allisha Gray's Atlanta Dream were swept by the NY Liberty. The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun are the only two teams with Gamecocks remaining. The Aces currently trail the top seed Liberty 1-0 but the Sun won Game 1 over the Lynx. This round of the playoffs are best 3-of-5 series. Here are the Gamecocks' stats from the playoff thus far: Atlanta Dream: Laeticia Amihere played only in Game One but she played well with eight points, five boards, and a block in 10 minutes of action. Allisha Gray 37 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the two games. Indiana Fever: Aliyah Boston although the Fever lost, Boston's playoff debut was a success. She scored 33 points with 30 rebounds and six assists and four blocks in the two losses. Victaria Saxton played two minutes in Game One and scored two points hitting her only field goal attempt. Phoenix Mercury: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan played three minutes combined in the two losses and didn't have any stats or attempt a shot. Players Still Playing: Connecticut Sun: Tyasha Harris twister her ankle four minutes into Game One of the opening series with over Indiana. She has not returned to action since. Her only stat in the four minutes was one committed foul. Tiffany Mitchell has not played since July 16 due an undisclosed illness. Las Vegas Aces: A’ja Wilson was dominant in Round One scoring 45 points with 21 rebounds, four assists, and seven blocks in the two Aces wins. She was a little quieter, for her, in the loss to the Liberty with 21 points, six boards, five assists, and two blocks. Game two of both series are tonight beginning at 7:30 on ESPN2. The Aces/Liberty lead the night off and are followed by the Lynx/Sun.