By my count their are currently 12 former members of Dawn Staley's program in the WNBA. A number that should continue to grow every season with both Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao eligible for the draft after next season.
Las Vegas Aces - A'ja Wilson. The two-time WNBA MVP is back with the Aces as they look to become the first repeat champions since 2000-2001.
Indiana Fever - Destanni Henderson, Aliyah Boston, and Victaria Saxton. Boston joins Henderson after being the second Gamecock all-time, (Wilson), to go number 1 overall in the WNBA Draft. Saxton was the 25th pick in this year's draft, she is not guaranteed a roster sport like Boston so this is a critical camp for her. Henderson returns for year two after averaging 5.6 points and 2.5 assists in her rookie season.
Atlanta Dream - Laeticia Amihere, Alaina Coates, Alisha Grey. Grey is entering her seventh WNBA season. The 2017 Rookie of the Year spent the prior six seasons in Dallas. She also is a gold medal winner in 3x3 basketball from the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Amihere was the Dream's eighth overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft. Coates appeared in eight games last season for the Fever. She will be attempting to make the Dreams' roster this spring.
Los Angeles Sparks - Zia Cooke. The Sparks drafted Cooke tenth overall in last month's WNBA Draft. She will certainly make the roster and fight for minutes off the bench in her rookie season.
Connecticut Sun - Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert-Herrigan. Harris is entering her fourth WNBA season and first with the Sun. She averaged 5 points and 2.8 assists for Dallas last season. Mad Kiki as she was affectionately known around Columbia, has not played a WNBA game since 2020. She missed 2021 with a pregnancy and was waived by Seattle prior to the start of the 2022 season.
Minnesota Lynx - Brea Beal and Tiffany Mitchell. Beal fell into the second round during the draft but she is expected to make the Lynx roster. Mitchell is the eldest former Gamecock in the WNBA as she enters her eighth season. Mitchell has averaged 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in her career. This is Mitchell's first season in Minnesota and she had been a member of the Indiana Fever her entire career.
Free Agent- It appears that Kaela Davis is still an active player but not currently on a roster. She appeared in seven games for a combined three different teams in 2022. She has played in 102 WNBA games. She suffered an Achilles injury at the end of last season that will likely keep her sidelined for 2023.
MLB
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians. Morris is presently injured and is on the 60-day IL. Morris was 1-2 with a 2.28 ERA and flashed some promise in his injury shorten 2022 rookie season.
Will Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates. Crowe is in his fourth MLB season. He is pitching out of the bullpen for the red-hot Pittsburgh Pirates. He has a 4.66 ERA and 1 save on the season in 9.2 innings pitched. Crowe was placed on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort on April 29th.
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees. The former Gamecock right-hander is off to a tough start to 2023. He has started six games and sports an ERA of 6.84. He is 0-3 with 32 strikeouts and seven walks in 25 innings.
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks. The former Gamecock slugger is in his ninth season in the big leagues. He is currently hitting only .248 with four home runs and 19 RBIs.
Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals. The Sumter native is off to a solid start in St. Louis despite his win/loss record. He is 2-4 with a 3.34 ERA in six starts. He's struck out 32 in 35 innings of work. Montgomery has a WHIP of only 1.23.
Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays. The eight-year MLB vet began his season outside of Kansas City for the first time. Merrifield primarily plays off the bench and can fill-in almost anywhere on the diamond. He is currently hitting .316 with ten RBI's and four stolen bases.
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City. JBJ is playing his 11th season of big league baseball in 2023. His bat has diminished later in his career but he is still an above-average outfielder even at this stage. He is hitting only .159 with an RBI.
A few other Gamecocks that could get called up anytime. TJ Hopkins (Reds), Jonah Bride (A's), and John Parke (White Soxs) are all having solid starts in Triple A.