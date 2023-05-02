By my count their are currently 12 former members of Dawn Staley's program in the WNBA. A number that should continue to grow every season with both Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao eligible for the draft after next season.

Las Vegas Aces - A'ja Wilson. The two-time WNBA MVP is back with the Aces as they look to become the first repeat champions since 2000-2001.

Indiana Fever - Destanni Henderson, Aliyah Boston, and Victaria Saxton. Boston joins Henderson after being the second Gamecock all-time, (Wilson), to go number 1 overall in the WNBA Draft. Saxton was the 25th pick in this year's draft, she is not guaranteed a roster sport like Boston so this is a critical camp for her. Henderson returns for year two after averaging 5.6 points and 2.5 assists in her rookie season.

Atlanta Dream - Laeticia Amihere, Alaina Coates, Alisha Grey. Grey is entering her seventh WNBA season. The 2017 Rookie of the Year spent the prior six seasons in Dallas. She also is a gold medal winner in 3x3 basketball from the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Amihere was the Dream's eighth overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft. Coates appeared in eight games last season for the Fever. She will be attempting to make the Dreams' roster this spring.

Los Angeles Sparks - Zia Cooke. The Sparks drafted Cooke tenth overall in last month's WNBA Draft. She will certainly make the roster and fight for minutes off the bench in her rookie season.

Connecticut Sun - Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert-Herrigan. Harris is entering her fourth WNBA season and first with the Sun. She averaged 5 points and 2.8 assists for Dallas last season. Mad Kiki as she was affectionately known around Columbia, has not played a WNBA game since 2020. She missed 2021 with a pregnancy and was waived by Seattle prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Minnesota Lynx - Brea Beal and Tiffany Mitchell. Beal fell into the second round during the draft but she is expected to make the Lynx roster. Mitchell is the eldest former Gamecock in the WNBA as she enters her eighth season. Mitchell has averaged 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in her career. This is Mitchell's first season in Minnesota and she had been a member of the Indiana Fever her entire career.

Free Agent- It appears that Kaela Davis is still an active player but not currently on a roster. She appeared in seven games for a combined three different teams in 2022. She has played in 102 WNBA games. She suffered an Achilles injury at the end of last season that will likely keep her sidelined for 2023.