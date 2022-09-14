News More News
Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 1

South Carolina has 23 active rostered former players in the NFL. They have an additional five on practice squads around the league and two more on the injured reserve. Week 1 was highlighted by a Deebo Samuel, (San Francisco) touchdown run, a Melvin Ingram, (Miami) one-handed scoop and score, and solid debuts for new teams by a pair of veterans in Stephon Gilmore with the Colts and Hayden Hurst with the Bengals.

Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs

Rashad Fenton: 5 total tackles and 1 pass defended.

Chris Lammons: Played 8 snaps and had 1 tackle.

Taylor Stallworth: Practice squad

Green Bay Packers

Kingsley Enagbare: Played 10 snaps and had 2 total tackles in his NFL debut

Keisean Nixon: 1 tackle and left with a shoulder injury in the 3rd quarter

Minnesota Vikings

DJ Wonnum: DJ played 21 snaps and recorded 2 tackles and this sack of Aaron Rodgers.

Nick Muse: Practice Squad

Houston Texans

AJ Cann: started at right guard and played 70 snaps. Pro Football Focus, (PFF), gave him a grade of 66.8.

Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney: 3 total tackles, 0.5 of a sack. and 2 passes defended.

Tennessee Titans

Dennis Daley: Backed up at right tackle. Played 2 snaps

Baltimore Ravens

Mike Davis: 2 carries 11 yards.


Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle: No stats registered.

Israel Mukuamu: Inactive for week 1

Atlanta Falcons

Bryan Edwards: 1 target with no receptions

Damiere Byrd: Inactive

Indianapolis Colts

Stephon Gilmore: 3 tackles and allowed 4 reception. PFF gave him a graded Gilmore at 71.6.

Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn: 5 total tackles and 4 receptions allowed.

Shi Smith: 1 catch for 12 yards on 3 targets.

Cincinnati Bengals

Hayden Hurst: Strong Bengal debut for Hurst. 5 catches 46 yards on 8 targets.

Miami Dolphins

Melvin Ingram: 2 tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in his Miami debut.

ZaQuandre White: Practice squad

Los Angeles Rams

Ernest Jones: 7 total tackles and 1 forced fumble.

San Francisco 49ers

Javon Kinlaw: Played 39 snaps and didn't register a tackle.

Deebo Samuel: 2 catches for 14 yards, 8 rushes for 52 yards and a touchdown, 1 lost fumble

New Orleans Saints

Adam Prentice: played 7 snaps at fullback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Succop: 13 total points, 4-5 on field goals and 1-1 on XPs.

Kobe Smith: on Injured Reserved

In addition to the former Gamecocks covered above, Carlins Patel is current on Pittsburgh's roster on the Injured Reserved list. Zach Bailey and Kevin Harris are on the practice squads for the Chargers and Patriots respectfully.

