South Carolina has 23 active rostered former players in the NFL. They have an additional five on practice squads around the league and two more on the injured reserve. Week 1 was highlighted by a Deebo Samuel, (San Francisco) touchdown run, a Melvin Ingram, (Miami) one-handed scoop and score, and solid debuts for new teams by a pair of veterans in Stephon Gilmore with the Colts and Hayden Hurst with the Bengals.

Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs Rashad Fenton: 5 total tackles and 1 pass defended. Chris Lammons: Played 8 snaps and had 1 tackle. Taylor Stallworth: Practice squad

Green Bay Packers Kingsley Enagbare: Played 10 snaps and had 2 total tackles in his NFL debut Keisean Nixon: 1 tackle and left with a shoulder injury in the 3rd quarter

Minnesota Vikings DJ Wonnum: DJ played 21 snaps and recorded 2 tackles and this sack of Aaron Rodgers. Nick Muse: Practice Squad

Houston Texans AJ Cann: started at right guard and played 70 snaps. Pro Football Focus, (PFF), gave him a grade of 66.8.

Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney: 3 total tackles, 0.5 of a sack. and 2 passes defended.

Tennessee Titans Dennis Daley: Backed up at right tackle. Played 2 snaps

Baltimore Ravens Mike Davis: 2 carries 11 yards.



Dallas Cowboys Rico Dowdle: No stats registered. Israel Mukuamu: Inactive for week 1

Atlanta Falcons Bryan Edwards: 1 target with no receptions Damiere Byrd: Inactive

Indianapolis Colts Stephon Gilmore: 3 tackles and allowed 4 reception. PFF gave him a graded Gilmore at 71.6.

Carolina Panthers Jaycee Horn: 5 total tackles and 4 receptions allowed. Shi Smith: 1 catch for 12 yards on 3 targets.

Cincinnati Bengals Hayden Hurst: Strong Bengal debut for Hurst. 5 catches 46 yards on 8 targets.

Miami Dolphins Melvin Ingram: 2 tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in his Miami debut. ZaQuandre White: Practice squad

Los Angeles Rams Ernest Jones: 7 total tackles and 1 forced fumble.

San Francisco 49ers Javon Kinlaw: Played 39 snaps and didn't register a tackle. Deebo Samuel: 2 catches for 14 yards, 8 rushes for 52 yards and a touchdown, 1 lost fumble

New Orleans Saints Adam Prentice: played 7 snaps at fullback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Succop: 13 total points, 4-5 on field goals and 1-1 on XPs. Kobe Smith: on Injured Reserved