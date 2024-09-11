PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 1

Stephen Anderson • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@GCScoopStephen

Week One of the 2024 NFL season saw two former Gamecocks make their NFL debuts. Overall, there are 27 Gamecock greats on rosters in the NFL.

Several Gamecocks took the field with new teams on Week One include cornerback Stephon Gilmore (Minnesota Vikings), defense tackle Javon Kinlaw (NY Jets) defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (Carolina Panthers), tight end Hayden Hurst (Los Angeles Chargers) and linebacker Ernest Jones (Tennessee Titans).

Full stats and highlights below.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith is beginning his second NFL season on the IR with a hamstring injury.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial made his NFL debut playing exclusively on special teams. He logged 17 snaps

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon had three tackles against his old team while debuting for the Jets. Kinlaw is in his fifth NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers- Darius Rush (DB): Rush played seven snaps on special teams and didn’t record stat. This is Darius’ second NFL season.

Tennessee Titans- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones recorded three total tackles and a defended pass in 26 snaps. Jones is in his fourth year in the NFL.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons was elevated from the practice squad before Sunday’s game. He played 22 snaps on special teams. This is his sixth NFL season.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst had two catches for 33 yards on three targets. Hayden is playing for his fifth team in his eighth NFL season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins played 14 snaps on offense and 25 on special teams without recording a stat. He is in his second NFL season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo is on the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Dante is on the Giants practice squad. This is the first season he has made an NFL roster.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Rico had one catch for six yards and rushed eight times for 26 yards. Rico is in his fifth NFL season.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks had one catch on one target for 18 yards. Jalen is in his second NFL season.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Israel played 16 snaps on defense and 22 on special teams without recording a stat. This is his fourth NFL season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens was inactive in Week 1. This is his second NFL season.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Nixon continued to make plays for the Packers. He recorded seven tackles with two coming for a loss including a sack. He also returned one kick for 22 yards. This is his sixth NFL season.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley played 30 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams last Friday night in Brazil. He did not record a stat. This is his third NFL season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore had four total tackles in his Vikings debut. He is in his 13th NFL season.

Nick Muse (TE): Nick played three snaps on offense and seven on special teams. He is in his third NFL season.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney recorded one tackle in his Panthers debut. He is in his 11th NFL season.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): D.J. is currently on the Reserve/PUP list. This is his fifth year in the NFL. He will miss at least the first four games with an injured quad.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had one tackle and it went for a loss. This is Horn’s fourth NFL season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Legette made his NFL debut catching four balls on seven targets for 35 yards and returning a kick for 28 yards

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn was inactive for Week 1.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 24 offensive snaps and five on special teams without recording a stat. He is in his fourth NFL season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer served as the emergency third QB. This is his rookie season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo picked up where he left off last season with a rushing touchdown on eight rushes for 23 yards. He also caught five of nine targets for 54 yards. This is Samuel’s sixth season in the NFL.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ObyBDTUM/PGJyPjxicj5Ib3cgYWJvdXQgZ29hbC1saW5lIGJhY2sg RGVlYm8gU2FtdWVsPyEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzd4aDlUcWxh QmMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83eGg5VHFsYUJjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE5GTCBGYW50YXN5IEZvb3RiYWxsIChATkZMRmFudGFzeSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkxGYW50YXN5L3N0YXR1cy8xODMzMzEz NTYzMTk4NTU4NTQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAx MCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgSmV0cyBoYWQgNCBjaGFuY2VzIHRvIHRhY2tsZSBEZWVibyBT YW11ZWwgYW5kIGtub2NrIHRoZW0gb3V0IG9mIGZnIHJhbmdlIGFuZCBtaXNz ZWQgYWxsIDQgdGFja2xlcyAuIFRob3NlIDMgcG9pbnRzIGdvb2QgZW5kIHVw IGRldGVybWluaW5nIHRoZSBnYW1lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9H amlvSzZPc3BZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2ppb0s2T3NwWTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBDRkJCbHVlcHJpbnQgKEBDRkJCbHVlUHJpbnQpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCQmx1ZVByaW50L3N0YXR1cy8xODMz MzA4NDczOTI2MjM4Mjk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5kYW1uIEphdm9uIEtpbmxhdyBhYnVzaW5nIEpha2UgQnJlbmRlbCBo ZXJlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HM2xJSUFBTnZ1Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vRzNsSUlBQU52dTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHQyAoQFZhbHZl cmRlU1pOKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhbHZlcmRl U1pOL3N0YXR1cy8xODMzMzAxODQ1MjQ0MDM1NDQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5YYXZpZXIgTGVnZXR0ZSBhbGlnbm1lbnQgcGVyIFBGRjo8YnI+PGJy PldpZGUgPSAyNDxicj5TbG90ID0gMTEgKDUgYXMgdGhlIHZlcnkgaW5zaWRl IFdSIGluIHRyaXBzKTxicj48YnI+VGhvdWdodCB0aGlzIHdhcyBhIGdvb2Qg cmVwIHZzIG9mZiBtYW4gY292ZXJhZ2UgYWdhaW5zdCB0aGUgU2FpbnRzIGJl c3QgQ0I8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUFpoMnRLcDlETiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BaaDJ0S3A5RE48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVW5uZWNlc3Nh cnkgQmx1bnRuZXNzIE93bmVyL0NvYWNoL1FCIChARHVuY09uRGVtYW5kKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0R1bmNPbkRlbWFuZC9zdGF0 dXMvMTgzMzE5MzM3MDAwNjU1Mjc2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3NvdXRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3Byb2Zlc3Npb25hbC1nYW1lY29ja3MtbmZsLXdlZWst MS0yMCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51 bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRF bGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVl OwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3Mu anMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5z cmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBl bC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2Nv cmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBz JTNBJTJGJTJGc291dGhjYXJvbGluYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnBy b2Zlc3Npb25hbC1nYW1lY29ja3MtbmZsLXdlZWstMS0yMCZjNT0yMDIyNzMz MTQzJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEt LSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==