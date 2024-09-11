Several Gamecocks took the field with new teams on Week One include cornerback Stephon Gilmore (Minnesota Vikings), defense tackle Javon Kinlaw (NY Jets) defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (Carolina Panthers), tight end Hayden Hurst (Los Angeles Chargers) and linebacker Ernest Jones (Tennessee Titans).

Week One of the 2024 NFL season saw two former Gamecocks make their NFL debuts. Overall, there are 27 Gamecock greats on rosters in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith is beginning his second NFL season on the IR with a hamstring injury.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial made his NFL debut playing exclusively on special teams. He logged 17 snaps

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon had three tackles against his old team while debuting for the Jets. Kinlaw is in his fifth NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers- Darius Rush (DB): Rush played seven snaps on special teams and didn’t record stat. This is Darius’ second NFL season.

Tennessee Titans- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones recorded three total tackles and a defended pass in 26 snaps. Jones is in his fourth year in the NFL.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons was elevated from the practice squad before Sunday’s game. He played 22 snaps on special teams. This is his sixth NFL season.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst had two catches for 33 yards on three targets. Hayden is playing for his fifth team in his eighth NFL season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins played 14 snaps on offense and 25 on special teams without recording a stat. He is in his second NFL season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo is on the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Dante is on the Giants practice squad. This is the first season he has made an NFL roster.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Rico had one catch for six yards and rushed eight times for 26 yards. Rico is in his fifth NFL season.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks had one catch on one target for 18 yards. Jalen is in his second NFL season.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Israel played 16 snaps on defense and 22 on special teams without recording a stat. This is his fourth NFL season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens was inactive in Week 1. This is his second NFL season.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Nixon continued to make plays for the Packers. He recorded seven tackles with two coming for a loss including a sack. He also returned one kick for 22 yards. This is his sixth NFL season.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley played 30 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams last Friday night in Brazil. He did not record a stat. This is his third NFL season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore had four total tackles in his Vikings debut. He is in his 13th NFL season.

Nick Muse (TE): Nick played three snaps on offense and seven on special teams. He is in his third NFL season.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney recorded one tackle in his Panthers debut. He is in his 11th NFL season.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): D.J. is currently on the Reserve/PUP list. This is his fifth year in the NFL. He will miss at least the first four games with an injured quad.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had one tackle and it went for a loss. This is Horn’s fourth NFL season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Legette made his NFL debut catching four balls on seven targets for 35 yards and returning a kick for 28 yards

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn was inactive for Week 1.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 24 offensive snaps and five on special teams without recording a stat. He is in his fourth NFL season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer served as the emergency third QB. This is his rookie season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo picked up where he left off last season with a rushing touchdown on eight rushes for 23 yards. He also caught five of nine targets for 54 yards. This is Samuel’s sixth season in the NFL.