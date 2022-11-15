News More News
Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 10

Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
Stephen Anderson • GamecockScoop
Staff

Gamecock alum shined in the NFL Week 10 opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. Damiere Byrd continues to be a favorite target of Falcons QB Marcus Mariota. Panthers corner Jaycee Horn picked off his second pass of the season. Rashad Fenton made a solid Falcons debut and Shi Smith caught his only target.

A pair of former Gamecock running backs were on bye this week in Kevin Harris (Patriots) and Mike Davis (Ravens), as was Hayden Hurst (Bengals). Javon Kinlaw (49ers) and Rico Dowdel (Cowboys), remain on the IR. Both Adam Prentice (Saints) and Nick Muse (Vikings) were elevated to the main rosters from the practice squad.

On the field, Ernest Jones continues to be a tackling machine while rookie Kingsley Enagbare had the best game of his professional career. Full results below.

Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn: Horn recorded 3 tackles, defended a pass, and intercepted his second pass of the season. Horn has 28 total tackles, 2 interception, and 5 passes defended on the season.

Shi Smith: Smith caught his only target for 17 yards. The Panthers completed only 10 passes on a rainy night in Charlotte. He has 10 catches for 142 yards on the season

Atlanta Falcons

Rashad Fenton: Fenton played 66 snaps with his new team and had 4 total tackles. He has 28 tackles and 2 passes defended on the season between his time with the Chiefs and Falcons.

Damiere Byrd: Byrd caught 3 of 4 targets and was the Falcons leading receiver with 58 yards. Byrd has 7 catches for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Bryan Edwards: Edwards played only 6 offensive snaps and was not targeted.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Succop: Succop was 0-1 on field goal attempts but he converted on all three of his extra point attempts. His FG miss was from 50+ yards. He is 22-25 on field goal attempts this season and 13-13 on extra points. Succop has 79 points this season.

Houston Texans

A.J. Cann: Cann played 60 snaps at right guard. PFF, (Pro Football Focus), has Cann graded out at 66.4 on this season.

Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney has 1 tackle this week. He has 13 tackles on the season with 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, and 2 passes defended.

Miami Dolphins

Melvin Ingram: Ingram logged 34 snaps and had 2 tackles one of which was a sack. Ingram also hit Browns' quarterback Jacoby Brissett 3 times. He has 16 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season.

Brandon Shell: Shell played 69 snaps at right tackle. PFF has Shell graded at 62.8 on the season. Watch Shell work on his former Gamecock teammate Jadeveon Clowney below.

Tennessee Titans

Dennis Daley: Daley played 62 snaps at left tackle. PFF has Daley graded at 51.7 on the season for the 6-3, AFC South leading Titans.

Green Bay Packers:

Kingsley Enagbare: Played 62 snaps and had a career-high 5 tackles and 1 quarterback hit. He has 16 tackles and 2 sacks on the season.

Keisean Nixon: Nixon played on 2 defensive snaps but he continued to play a huge role on special teams. Nixon returned 5 kickoffs for 103 yards and 2 punts for 19 yards. Nixon has 14 tackles, 1 pass defended, and 1 forced fumble on the season.

Dallas Cowboys

Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played on 2 snaps on defense had no tackles. He has 12 tackles on the season.

Indianapolis Colts

Stephon Gilmore: 5 total tackles and 2 passes defended. Gilmore has 38 tackles, 1 interception, and 6 passes defended on the season. PFF grades Gilmore at 77.0 on the season. Huge potential game-saving play below on Davante Adams.

Los Angeles Rams

Ernest Jones: Jones is having a really strong year. He led the Rams with 10 tackles. He has 67 tackles on the season to go with 1 pass defended and 1 forced fumble.

Kansas City Chiefss

Taylor Stallworth: Stallworth only played 9 snaps and had no tackles. He has 2 tackles on the season.

Chris Lammons: Lammons left the Chiefs win over the Jaguars with a concussion. His status for next week is unknown. He has 6 tackles and 1 forced fumble this season.

Minnesota Vikings

Nick Muse: Muse was activated to the main roster again this week but did not play any offensive snaps.

D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum had 2 tackles in the Vikings win over the Bills that might have been the best game of the entire NFL season. He 20 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 3.5 sacks.

New Orleans Saints

Adam Prentice: Prentice was elevated to the main roster this week. He did not record any stats. He has 1 catch for 2 yards on the season.

In addition to the players mentioned above, DB Carlins Platel is on the IR for the Steelers. Zach Bailey, and Kobe Smith are also on the Chargers and Falcons practices squads respectively.

{{ article.author_name }}