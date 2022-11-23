The headliner for the Gamecock alumni in the NFL was none other Deebo Samuel, as he has been on so many other occasions. Also as he tends to do, Deebo saved one of his best games for a primetime audience. Nick Muse also had a good week as he was signed to the Vikings' active roster from the practice squad. Muse had been elevated for several games but he is now an active roster member. Per NFL rules if a practice squad player is elevated a fourth time, he must be signed to the regular roster. The league minimum salary for an active roster player versus the practice squad is significantly higher. Ryan Succop, (Tampa Bay), Melvin Ingram, and Brandon Shell, (Miami), were on bye in Week 11. Kevin Harris, (New England), was inactive. The full results are below.

Carolina Panthers Jaycee Horn: Horn recorded 4 tackles, including the one below for a loss. (He was not officially credited with a sack). Horn has 32 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 5 passes defended on the season. Shi Smith: Smith caught 4 of 5 targets for 26 yards. Smith also returned two punts for -3 yards. He has 14 catches for 168 yards on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZGQgZmlyc3QgY2FyZWVyLXNhY2sgdG8gdGhlIHJlc3VtZeKAvO+4 jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamF5Y2VlaG9ybl8xMD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamF5Y2VlaG9ybl8xMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hmdXFjSHd6Z3kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Y ZnVxY0h3emd5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhcm9saW5hIFBhbnRoZXJzIChA UGFudGhlcnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFudGhl cnMvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTQ0MTYyMzk2NzM1MDc4NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Baltimore Ravens Mike Davis: Davis caught one pass for -3 yards. Davis has 8 carries for 18 yards and 2 receptions for 4 yards on the season.

Green Bay Packers Kingsley Enagbare: Played 36 snaps and had 1 tackle. He has 17 tackles and 2 sacks on the season. Keisean Nixon: Nixon played on 1 defensive snap but he continued to play a huge role on special teams. Nixon returned 5 kickoffs for 108 yards and 2 punts for 37 yards and made a tackle in coverage. Nixon has 15 tackles, 1 pass defended, and 1 forced fumble on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Qb3Agb2ZmIG9uIHRoZSBob3AgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9rZWlzZWFubml4b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGtl aXNlYW5uaXhvbjwvYT4g8J+UpTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9URU52c0dCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jVEVOdnNHQjwvYT4gb24gUHJpbWUgVmlkZW88YnI+QWxzbyBh dmFpbGFibGUgb24gTkZMKyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQlBOYTlD YnRsZCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JQTmE5Q2J0bGQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby85Ymt6cVZ0TWJOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOWJrenFW dE1iTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xNTkzNDUzNDQ2NzUyOTE5NTUz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Tennessee Titans Dennis Daley: Daley played 66 snaps at left tackle. Pro Football Focus, (PFF), has Daley graded at 51.6 on the season.

Atlanta Falcons Bryan Edwards: Edwards was inactive. He has only 3 catches for 15 yards on the season. Rashad Fenton: Fenton was inactive this week. He has 28 tackles and 2 passes defended on the season between his time with the Chiefs and Falcons. Damiere Byrd: Byrd caught both of his targets for a total of 29 yards. The Falcons only had 131 yards receiving as a team. Byrd has 9 catches for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney has 1 tackle this week. He has 14 tackles on the season with 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, and 2 passes defended.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DbG93bmV5IGlu4oCmZGlmZmVyZW50IHN0b3J5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQnJvd25zP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQnJvd25zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vbUN3cXZ6eEtqMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21Dd3F2 enhLajA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF0dCBXYWxkbWFuIChATWF0dFdhbGRt YW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF0dFdhbGRtYW4v c3RhdHVzLzE1OTQ0MTc5Njg0MjI4MjE4OTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Indianapolis Colts Stephon Gilmore: 1 tackle. Gilmore has 39 tackles, 1 interception, and 6 passes defended on the season. PFF grades Gilmore at 76.3 on the season

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb3N0IGNvdmVyYWdlIHNuYXBzIHdpdGhvdXQgYWxsb3dpbmcgYSBU RCBhbW9uZyBDQnMgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24g4p2MIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9YR0hrOWVXemN5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWEdIazllV3pjeTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQRkYgKEBQRkYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUEZGL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk1MjY1ODg3OTQ2MzgzMzYxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Los Angeles Rams Ernest Jones: Jones had 3 tackles this week. He has 70 tackles on the season to go with 1 pass defended and 1 forced fumble.

New Orleans Saints Adam Prentice: Did not record any stats. Prentice has 1 catch for 2 yards on the season.

Houston Texans A.J. Cann: Cann played 56 snaps at right guard. PFF has Cann graded at 64.4 for the season.

Dallas Cowboys Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played on 7 snaps on defense and had 1 tackle. He has 13 tackles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings Nick Muse: Muse did play any offensive snaps. D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum had 5 tackles in the Vikings' blowout defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. He has 25 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 3.5 sacks.

Cincinnati Bengals Hayden Hurst: Caught two of his three targets for 28 yards. Hurst has 40 catches for 331 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIEhheWRlbiBIdXJzdCYjMzk7cyBiZXN0IHJvdXRlIGFs bCB5ZWFyLiBBYnNvbHV0ZWx5IHVuZHJlc3NlcyBNeWxlcyBKYWNrIGluIHNw YWNlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vY3JtUXpoS1BvTSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NybVF6aEtQb008L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR29vZGJlcnJ5 IChASm9lR29vZGJlcnJ5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0pvZUdvb2RiZXJyeS9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NDc4NDQ1NzcwNTU1ODAxNj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kansas City Chiefs Taylor Stallworth: Stallworth only played 9 snaps and had no tackles. He has 2 tackles on the season. Chris Lammons: Lammons was inactive this week due to a concussion. He has 6 tackles and 1 forced fumble this season.

San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel: Deebo had 3 rushes for 37 yards including a 37-yard end-around touchdown run. He also had 7 catches on 9 targets for 57 yards. On the season Deebo has 41 catches for 468 yards and 2 touchdowns and 31 rushes for 202 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SdW4gdGhhdCBiYWNrLCBEZWVibyEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xOXByb2JsZW16P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkAx OXByb2JsZW16PC9hPjxicj48YnI+8J+TuiA6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TRnZzQVo/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTRnZzQVo8L2E+IG9uIEVTUE48YnI+8J+TsTog U3RyZWFtIG9uIE5GTCsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RKNExFM1kz RFAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90SjRMRTNZM0RQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFNhbiBGcmFuY2lzY28gNDllcnMgKEA0OWVycykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80OWVycy9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NDg5MDU1MjA2NzA0NzQy ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In addition to the players mentioned above, DB Carlins Platel, DL Javon Kinlaw, and RB Rico Dowdle are currently on the IR for the Steelers. 49ers, and Cowboys. Zach Bailey and Kobe Smith are also on the Chargers and Falcons practices squads respectively.

Bonus Professional Gamecock

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BSiBMYXdzb24gZ2V0cyBsb29zZSBhbmQgc2xhbXMgaXQgZG93biBm b3IgaGlzIGZpcnN0IGJhc2tldCBpbiB0aGUgTkJBISAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZkdlRkQTJQZ1QiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GZHZUZEEy UGdUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZhbW91c2x5IEdhcm5ldCBTcG9ydHMgKEBG YW1vdXNseUdhcm5ldCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9G YW1vdXNseUdhcm5ldC9zdGF0dXMvMTU5MzI3NDE0NzIxMTI4MDM4Nj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK