Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 11

Deebo Samuel (Jordan Kodner)
The headliner for the Gamecock alumni in the NFL was none other Deebo Samuel, as he has been on so many other occasions. Also as he tends to do, Deebo saved one of his best games for a primetime audience.

Nick Muse also had a good week as he was signed to the Vikings' active roster from the practice squad. Muse had been elevated for several games but he is now an active roster member. Per NFL rules if a practice squad player is elevated a fourth time, he must be signed to the regular roster. The league minimum salary for an active roster player versus the practice squad is significantly higher.

Ryan Succop, (Tampa Bay), Melvin Ingram, and Brandon Shell, (Miami), were on bye in Week 11. Kevin Harris, (New England), was inactive. The full results are below.

Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn: Horn recorded 4 tackles, including the one below for a loss. (He was not officially credited with a sack). Horn has 32 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 5 passes defended on the season.

Shi Smith: Smith caught 4 of 5 targets for 26 yards. Smith also returned two punts for -3 yards. He has 14 catches for 168 yards on the season.

Baltimore Ravens

Mike Davis: Davis caught one pass for -3 yards. Davis has 8 carries for 18 yards and 2 receptions for 4 yards on the season.

Green Bay Packers

Kingsley Enagbare: Played 36 snaps and had 1 tackle. He has 17 tackles and 2 sacks on the season.

Keisean Nixon: Nixon played on 1 defensive snap but he continued to play a huge role on special teams. Nixon returned 5 kickoffs for 108 yards and 2 punts for 37 yards and made a tackle in coverage. Nixon has 15 tackles, 1 pass defended, and 1 forced fumble on the season.

Tennessee Titans

Dennis Daley: Daley played 66 snaps at left tackle. Pro Football Focus, (PFF), has Daley graded at 51.6 on the season.

Atlanta Falcons

Bryan Edwards: Edwards was inactive. He has only 3 catches for 15 yards on the season.

Rashad Fenton: Fenton was inactive this week. He has 28 tackles and 2 passes defended on the season between his time with the Chiefs and Falcons.

Damiere Byrd: Byrd caught both of his targets for a total of 29 yards. The Falcons only had 131 yards receiving as a team. Byrd has 9 catches for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney has 1 tackle this week. He has 14 tackles on the season with 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, and 2 passes defended.

Indianapolis Colts

Stephon Gilmore: 1 tackle. Gilmore has 39 tackles, 1 interception, and 6 passes defended on the season. PFF grades Gilmore at 76.3 on the season

Los Angeles Rams

Ernest Jones: Jones had 3 tackles this week. He has 70 tackles on the season to go with 1 pass defended and 1 forced fumble.

New Orleans Saints

Adam Prentice: Did not record any stats. Prentice has 1 catch for 2 yards on the season.

Houston Texans

A.J. Cann: Cann played 56 snaps at right guard. PFF has Cann graded at 64.4 for the season.

Dallas Cowboys

Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played on 7 snaps on defense and had 1 tackle. He has 13 tackles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings

Nick Muse: Muse did play any offensive snaps.

D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum had 5 tackles in the Vikings' blowout defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. He has 25 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 3.5 sacks.

Cincinnati Bengals

Hayden Hurst: Caught two of his three targets for 28 yards. Hurst has 40 catches for 331 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Stallworth: Stallworth only played 9 snaps and had no tackles. He has 2 tackles on the season.

Chris Lammons: Lammons was inactive this week due to a concussion. He has 6 tackles and 1 forced fumble this season.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel: Deebo had 3 rushes for 37 yards including a 37-yard end-around touchdown run. He also had 7 catches on 9 targets for 57 yards. On the season Deebo has 41 catches for 468 yards and 2 touchdowns and 31 rushes for 202 yards and 2 touchdowns.

In addition to the players mentioned above, DB Carlins Platel, DL Javon Kinlaw, and RB Rico Dowdle are currently on the IR for the Steelers. 49ers, and Cowboys. Zach Bailey and Kobe Smith are also on the Chargers and Falcons practices squads respectively.

Bonus Professional Gamecock

A.J. Lawson: Lawson signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves last week after tearing it up in the G-League. Lawson's dunk above are his only career NBA points. He was averaging 22.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals for the College Park Skyhawks.

{{ article.author_name }}