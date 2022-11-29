Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 12
Roster news wise, it was a mixed week for former Gamecocks. Bryan Edwards was released last week by the Falcons, he cleared waives but has yet to find a new home. Pharoh Cooper appeared in eight games for the Giants last season, but had not been on NFL roster all season. That changed this week when he was signed to the Cardinals practice squad. Cooper was then elevated to the main roster and returned both kicks and punts this week for Arizona.
The Gamecocks were well represented this weekend as both Hayden Hurst and Ernest Jones continued their strong 2022 campaigns. Jadeveon Clowney and Kingsley Enagbare arguably had their best weeks of the season as well. Both Mike Davis (Ravens) and Kevin Harris (Patriots) were inactive this week. Meanwhile a pair of Packers continue to shine in their first season with the team. Full results below.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Succop: Succop was 1-1 on field goal attempts but he converted on both of his extra point attempts. He is 23-26 on field goal attempts this season and 15-15 on extra points. Succop has 84 points this season.
Cleveland Browns
Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney had 4 tackles this week and half a sack. He has 18 tackles on the season with 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, and 2 passes defended.
Dallas Cowboys
Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played only 1 snap on defense and did not register any stats. He has 13 tackles on the season.
Minnesota Vikings
Nick Muse: Muse did play any offensive snaps.
D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum played only 25 snaps on defense and did not record any stats. He has 25 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 3.5 sacks.
Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn: Horn recorded 6 tackles. Horn has 38 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 5 passes defended on the season. Pro Football Focus, (PFF), has Horn graded at 67.7 on the season.
Shi Smith: Smith did not play any offensive snaps. He was battling illness this week and he fumbled last week. He was back for punt return this week, a fair catch. He has 14 catches for 168 yards on the season.
Cincinnati Bengals
Hayden Hurst: Caught six of nine targets for 57 yards. Hurst has 46 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Yet the video circulating social media is of him blocking Bud Dupree (former Kentucky Wildcat). (Warning vulgar language in the video below)
Tennessee Titans
Dennis Daley: Daley played 57 snaps at left tackle. PFF has Daley graded at 51.3 on the season.
Houston Texans
A.J. Cann: Cann played 61 snaps at right guard, he recovered a fumble this week as well. PFF has Cann graded at 64.7 for the season.
Miami Dolphins
Melvin Ingram: Ingram logged 36 snaps and had 2 tackles.He has 18 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season.
Brandon Shell: Shell played 39 snaps at left tackle. He had played right tackle most of the year due to injuries to starters. Shell had a rough day in pass protection. PFF has Shell graded at 59.8 on the season.
Atlanta Falcson
Rashad Fenton: Fenton did not play any defensive snaps this wekk. He has 28 tackles and 2 passes defended on the season between his time with the Chiefs and Falcons.
Damiere Byrd: Byrd played 22 snaps but was not targeted. Byrd has 9 catches for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.
Arizona Cardinals
Pharoh Cooper: In his return to the NFL Cooper played exclusively on special teams. He returned 1 punt for 15 yards and 1 kick for 19 yards.
Los Angeles Rams
Ernest Jones: Jones had 11 tackles this week and one quarterback hit. He has 81 tackles on the season to go with 1 pass defended and 1 forced fumble.
Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor Stallworth: Stallworth only played 7 snaps and had one tackle. He has 3 tackles on the season.
Chris Lammons: Lammons was active this week but not record any stats. He has 6 tackles and 1 forced fumble this season.
San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel: Deebo appeared to be limited this week by a hamstring injury. He had 2 rushes for 0 yards. He also had 3 catches on 7 targets for 43 yards. On the season Deebo has 44 catches for 511 yards and 2 touchdowns and 33 rushes for 202 yards and 2 touchdowns.
New Orleans Saints
Adam Prentice: Prentice had 1 tackle on special teams. He has 1 catch for 2 yards on the season.
Green Bay Packers
Kingsley Enagbare: Played 53 productive snaps with 7 tackles and 1 pass defended. Enagbare has 24 tackles, 1 pass defended and 2 sacks on the season.
Keisean Nixon: Nixon logged his highest snap count of the season on defense with 66. He made 3 tackles including one for a loss. He also continued to a strong case for Pro Bowl consideration on special teams. He returned 5 kickoffs for 172 yards with a long of 53 yards. Nixon has 18 tackles, 1 pass defended, and 1 forced fumble on the season.
Indianapolis Colts
Stephon Gilmore: 7 total tackles. Gilmore has 45 tackles, 1 interception, and 6 passes defended on the season. PFF grades Gilmore at 76.3 on the season.
Javon Kinlaw (49ers), Carlins Platel (Steelers), and Rico Dowdel (Cowboys) all remained on the IR this week.
Kobe Smith (Buccaneers) and Zach Bailey (Chargers) remained on their teams respective practice squads.