Roster news wise, it was a mixed week for former Gamecocks. Bryan Edwards was released last week by the Falcons, he cleared waives but has yet to find a new home. Pharoh Cooper appeared in eight games for the Giants last season, but had not been on NFL roster all season. That changed this week when he was signed to the Cardinals practice squad. Cooper was then elevated to the main roster and returned both kicks and punts this week for Arizona. The Gamecocks were well represented this weekend as both Hayden Hurst and Ernest Jones continued their strong 2022 campaigns. Jadeveon Clowney and Kingsley Enagbare arguably had their best weeks of the season as well. Both Mike Davis (Ravens) and Kevin Harris (Patriots) were inactive this week. Meanwhile a pair of Packers continue to shine in their first season with the team. Full results below.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Succop: Succop was 1-1 on field goal attempts but he converted on both of his extra point attempts. He is 23-26 on field goal attempts this season and 15-15 on extra points. Succop has 84 points this season.

Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney had 4 tackles this week and half a sack. He has 18 tackles on the season with 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, and 2 passes defended.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5jbHV0Y2ggdGFrZWRvd24hIPCfkq88YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UQnZzQ0xFP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVEJ2c0NMRTwvYT4gb24g Rk9YPGJyPvCfk7E6IFN0cmVhbSBvbiBORkwrICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28veXFyRjNHdmZmYyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lxckYzR3ZmZmM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yZUpzUEQ5QUZCIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vcmVKc1BEOUFGQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDbGV2ZWxhbmQgQnJv d25zIChAQnJvd25zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jy b3ducy9zdGF0dXMvMTU5Njk2ODI4MTUyNDQ0NTE4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Dallas Cowboys Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played only 1 snap on defense and did not register any stats. He has 13 tackles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings Nick Muse: Muse did play any offensive snaps. D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum played only 25 snaps on defense and did not record any stats. He has 25 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 3.5 sacks.

Carolina Panthers Jaycee Horn: Horn recorded 6 tackles. Horn has 38 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 5 passes defended on the season. Pro Football Focus, (PFF), has Horn graded at 67.7 on the season. Shi Smith: Smith did not play any offensive snaps. He was battling illness this week and he fumbled last week. He was back for punt return this week, a fair catch. He has 14 catches for 168 yards on the season.

Cincinnati Bengals Hayden Hurst: Caught six of nine targets for 57 yards. Hurst has 46 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Yet the video circulating social media is of him blocking Bud Dupree (former Kentucky Wildcat). (Warning vulgar language in the video below)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXlkZW4gSHVyc3QgaXMgYW4gZXh0ZW5zaW9uIG9mIHRoZSBiaWcg Ym95cyBoZXJlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvSW5UaGVUcmVuY2hlcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0luVGhlVHJlbmNoZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9iZW5nYWxzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jYmVuZ2FsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3hkd3llaXNDd1EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94ZHd5ZWlzQ3dRPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFRIFNoaXBsZXkgKEBhcXNoaXBsZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYXFzaGlwbGV5L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk3MDEw ODczNDQ0MjkwNTYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Tennessee Titans Dennis Daley: Daley played 57 snaps at left tackle. PFF has Daley graded at 51.3 on the season.

Houston Texans A.J. Cann: Cann played 61 snaps at right guard, he recovered a fumble this week as well. PFF has Cann graded at 64.7 for the season.

Miami Dolphins Melvin Ingram: Ingram logged 36 snaps and had 2 tackles.He has 18 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season. Brandon Shell: Shell played 39 snaps at left tackle. He had played right tackle most of the year due to injuries to starters. Shell had a rough day in pass protection. PFF has Shell graded at 59.8 on the season.

Atlanta Falcson Rashad Fenton: Fenton did not play any defensive snaps this wekk. He has 28 tackles and 2 passes defended on the season between his time with the Chiefs and Falcons. Damiere Byrd: Byrd played 22 snaps but was not targeted. Byrd has 9 catches for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Arizona Cardinals Pharoh Cooper: In his return to the NFL Cooper played exclusively on special teams. He returned 1 punt for 15 yards and 1 kick for 19 yards.

Los Angeles Rams Ernest Jones: Jones had 11 tackles this week and one quarterback hit. He has 81 tackles on the season to go with 1 pass defended and 1 forced fumble.

Kansas City Chiefs Taylor Stallworth: Stallworth only played 7 snaps and had one tackle. He has 3 tackles on the season. Chris Lammons: Lammons was active this week but not record any stats. He has 6 tackles and 1 forced fumble this season.

San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel: Deebo appeared to be limited this week by a hamstring injury. He had 2 rushes for 0 yards. He also had 3 catches on 7 targets for 43 yards. On the season Deebo has 44 catches for 511 yards and 2 touchdowns and 33 rushes for 202 yards and 2 touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints Adam Prentice: Prentice had 1 tackle on special teams. He has 1 catch for 2 yards on the season.

Green Bay Packers Kingsley Enagbare: Played 53 productive snaps with 7 tackles and 1 pass defended. Enagbare has 24 tackles, 1 pass defended and 2 sacks on the season. Keisean Nixon: Nixon logged his highest snap count of the season on defense with 66. He made 3 tackles including one for a loss. He also continued to a strong case for Pro Bowl consideration on special teams. He returned 5 kickoffs for 172 yards with a long of 53 yards. Nixon has 18 tackles, 1 pass defended, and 1 forced fumble on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIGEgNTMteWFyZCByZXR1cm4gZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2Vpc2Vhbm5peG9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBrZWlzZWFubml4b248L2E+IPCfkqogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dCdnNQSEk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHQnZzUEhJPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb1BhY2tHbz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvUGFja0dvPC9hPjxicj48 YnI+8J+TuiBOQkMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1J1OEd5b0xVcTEi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SdThHeW9MVXExPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdy ZWVuIEJheSBQYWNrZXJzIChAcGFja2VycykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wYWNrZXJzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk3MDg0MzU0MDg5NDA2NDY0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIHRpbWUgdG8gYmUgYSBTb3V0aCBDYXJvbGluYSBmYW4sIGZv cm1lciBHYW1lY29jayBLaW5nc2xleSBFbmFnYmFyZSBzdGFydHMgU05GIHdp dGggYSBiYXR0ZWQgYmFsbC48YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBmaWZ0aC1yb3VuZCBwaWNr IGhhcyBwbGF5ZWQgb3ZlciA0MCUgb2YgdGhlIFBhY2tlcnMgZGVmZW5zaXZl IHNuYXBzIGluIGZvdXIgb2YgdGhlaXIgbGFzdCBmaXZlIGdhbWVzIGFuZCBo YXMgZmxhc2hlZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RPcDk5elB6cXIi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UT3A5OXpQenFyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNl dmVuIFJvdW5kcyBpbiBIZWF2ZW4gKEA3Um91bmRzSW5IZWF2ZW4pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vN1JvdW5kc0luSGVhdmVuL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTk3MDM5MjY2ODY5NDM2NDE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Indianapolis Colts Stephon Gilmore: 7 total tackles. Gilmore has 45 tackles, 1 interception, and 6 passes defended on the season. PFF grades Gilmore at 76.3 on the season.