Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 12

Quickly in the NBA. There are no active Gamecocks at the moment. A.J. Lawson is in the G-League and GG Jackson is out with a foot injury. Jackson said he is eyeing a January return to action.

The South Carolina contingent of the Carolina Panthers showed up in a big way this weekend against the defending Super Bowl champions. The Panthers fell short on the scoreboard but all four Gamecocks played strong games. Jaycee Horn, Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum all recorded sacks of Patrick Mahomes. Outside of Charlotte, the Gamecock trifecta of Rico Dowdel , Israel Mukuamu and Jalen Brooks all made critical plays in Dallas' thrilling win over Washington.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith played 16 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams recording one tackle in Miami's win over New England. He has 13 tackles on the season.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial played 26 snaps on special teams and recorded one tackle in New England's loss to the Dolphins. He has five tackles on the season and a forced fumble.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): The Jets had a Week 12 bye. Kinlaw has 32 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and 2.5 sacks on the season.

Zack Bailey (OL): Bailey is on the Jets practice squad. This is his sixth season in the NFL.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons played 11 snaps on special teams without recording a stat in the Colts loss to Detroit. Chris has 11 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Dennis Daley (OL): Daley is on the Jags practice squad. This is his sixth season in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst was placed on the IR with a hip injury prior to their MNF contest with Baltimore. Hayden has seven catches for 65 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins played 20 offensive snaps and 19 on special teams and recorded one tackle. He has five tackles and six catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo was elevated to the main roster last week but was inactive for Denver's Week 12 win over the Raiders. This is his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. This is his second season in the NFL.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Miller is on the Giants practice squad. He has one tackle on the season.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Rico had 86 yards rushing on 19 carries and caught three passes for 12 yards in the Cowboys wild win over the Commanders. Rico has 29 catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns and 488 rushing yards this season.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks hauled in one-of-three targets for 41 yards. Jalen has nine catches for 148 yards on the season.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Izzy had one tackle and the game-sealing interception for Dallas. He has nine tackles and one interception on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens played 27 snaps on defense and six on special teams in the Bears loss to the Vikings. He has been active for five games this season recording four tackles.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Nixon had three tackles and a forced fumble in the Packers win over the 49ers. This season he has 49 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumble and three passes defended.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley had two total tackles. Enagbare has 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore had five tackles and a defended pass in the Vikings win over the Bears. He has 45 tackles, an interception and six defended passes on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse returned to the field for the first time since Week 3. He played six snaps on offense and 16 on special teams without recording a stat. This is his third season in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney was all over Patrick Mahomes in the Panthers last-second loss to the Chiefs. He had three tackles with 1.5 sacks and three QB hits. He has 30 tackles on the season with 2.5 sacks and a defended pass.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): Wonnum had five total tackles and a sack. D.J. has 11 tackles, two for a loss, two sacks and two QB hits on the season.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had six total tackles and a sack. Horn has 50 tackles, 10 defended passes, a sack and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Xavier caught four passes for 56 yards. He has 33 catches for 340 yards on the season with four touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): The Falcons had a Week 12 bye. Jovaughn has appeared in one game this season.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): The Saints had a Week 12 bye. He has four tackles on the season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): The Saints had a Week 12 bye. For the season, Rattler is 59-for-99 with 571 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He's been sacked 14 times in three games.

Seattle Seahawks- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones had a game-high 10 total tackles in the Seahawks win over the Cardinals. Ernest has 86 total tackles and three defended passes on the season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo had a quite game in the 49ers blowout loss to Green Bay with only one catch for 21 yards. Samuel has 34 catches for 511 and a touchdown on the season and 27 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.