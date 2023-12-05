Deebo! If you didn't watch Sunday's 49ers/Eagles game, that's all you need to know. Kinlaw, too! The Gamecocks showed out in Philly yesterday. Elsewhere around the league, Ernest Jones continues to tackle everything, Jaycee Horn returned from injury, and Keisean Nixon helped the Packers upset the defending Super Bowl champs. Full stats and highlights below.

Practice Squad Guys: Kevin Harris (Patriots), Chris Lammons (Colts), and Shi Smith (Titans). Adam Prentice was elevated to the main roster for the Saints Week 13 game.



Inactives that have yet to debut this season: Nick Muse (Vikings).

Players on presently on the IR: Rashad Fenton (Cardinals) and Taylor Stallworth (Titans).

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens had a bye on Week 13. For the season, he has 30 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass defended.

Darius Rush - Pittsburgh Steelers: Rush was inactive for Week 13. He has three tackles and broke up a pass thus far in 2023.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith played three defensive snaps and 15 on special teams in Miami's blowout of the Commanders. Smith has two tackles on the season.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Adkins was inactive for Week 13. Adkins has four catches for 22 yards on the season.

Zack Bailey - Los Angeles Chargers: Bailey was inactive in Week 13.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore had one tackle and one defended pass in the Cowboys' TNF win over Seattle. Gilmore has a 70.9 PFF grade for the year. On the season he has 41 tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had five carries for 15 yards and caught his only target for seven yards. On the season he has 63 carries for 261 yards and a touchdown and 11 catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks was inactive for Week 13. This season he has caught all five of his targets for 63 yards.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy played 21 snaps on special teams. He has a recovered fumble on the season with four tackles and a defended pass.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean had five tackles and intercepted future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes. He also returned a punt for one yard and two kicks for 60 yards. Nixon has 53 tackles on the season with five defended passes and an interception.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley had three tackles in Green Bay's upset win over Kansas City. Enagbare has 29 tackles, a defended pass and a sack on the season.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: The Bears had a Week 13 bye. He has 16 tackles, a forced fumble and .5 of a sack on the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings had a Week 13 bye. He has 47 tackles on the season, six sacks, four passes defended and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst was inactive with a concussion in the Panthers' Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay. On the season he has 18 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers: Horn returned to action for the first time since Week 1. He recorded five tackles and defended a pass. He has six tackles and a defended pass on the season.

Jovaughn Gwyn - Atlanta Falcons: Inactive for Week 13. Gwyn has yet to make his on-field season debut.

Adam Prentice - New Orleans Saints: Prentice recorded one tackle on 18 special teams snaps in the Saints' loss to the Lions. He also played nine snaps on offense. For the season Adam has one rush for five yards, one catch for five yards, and three tackles.

Dennis Daley - Arizona Cardinals: Daley was inactive for the Cardinals Week 13 win over the Steelers.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Jones led the Rams in tackles again with 15 in LA's win over Cleveland. He leads the Rams with 108 tackles on the season and he has one and a half sack and two passes defended.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Javon had his best game of the season with four tackles and two sacks as the 49ers blasted NFC-leading Philadelphia. Kinlaw has 15 tackles, two sacks, and three passes defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Deebo had an axe to grind with Philly after last season's NFC title game. That axe is now a nub. Samuel had three rushes for 22 yards and a touchdown and caught all four of his targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned two kicks for 60 yards. Deebo has 38 catches for 590 yards and three touchdowns and 29 carries for 160 yards and four touchdowns on the season.