While the last seven days may have been tumultuous for the current Gamecock Football program, its former players in the NFL made huge impacts across the board in week 14 of the NFL season. First, a few quick roster notes. Taylor Stallworth was released by the Chiefs last week but was signed off of waivers by the Texans. Mike Davis was also released by the Ravens and has yet to catch anywhere as of Tuesday morning. Zach Bailey was demoted back to the Chargers practice squad for Week 14 after being elevated the week prior. In the last bit of bad news for the week, Deebo Samuel was carted off the field in the 49ers' win over the Buccaneers. The good news on Deebo was that the injury is not as severe as initially thought and he will likely be back by the playoffs.
Tight end Hayden Hurst was out with a calf injury this week for the Bengals. Six teams had byes in week 14, including the Packers, (Keisean Nixon and Kingsley Enagbare), Falcons, (Damiere Byrd and Rashad Fenton), Colts, (Stephon Gilmore), and Saints, (Adam Prentice).
On the field, week 14 was highlighted by a pair of ex-Gamecocks scoring their first professional touchdowns and a defender nabbing his first career interception. Full results and highlights below.
Arizona Cardinals
Pharoh Cooper: Cooper played special teams exclusively. He had five kickoff returns for 134 yards with a long of 30 yards.
New England Patriots
Kevin Harris: Harris scored his first career touchdown on Monday in the Patriots' win over the Cardinals. He had 8 carries for 26 yards and the touchdown. Harris has 12 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown on the season.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Miami Dolphins
Melvin Ingram: Ingram logged 37 snaps but did not record any stats. He has 20 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season.
Brandon Shell: Shell played 51 snaps at left tackle. PFF has Shell graded at 60.1 on the season.
San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel: Deebo had 4 carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. He also had 4 catches on 5 targets for 43 yards. On the season Deebo has 54 catches for 612 yards and 2 touchdowns and 41 rushes for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Succop: Succop was 0-1 on field goal attempts, with the miss coming from 55 yards, but he converted his only extra-point attempts. He is 24-29 on field goal attempts this season and 18-18 on extra points. Succop has 90 points this season.
Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Lammons: Lammons was active this week but did not record any stats. He has 6 tackles and 1 forced fumble this season
Tennessee Titans
Dennis Daley: Daley played 67 snaps at left tackle. PFF, (Pro Football Focus), has Daley graded at 49.2 on the season. We've been kind to Daley in this column all year but there is no way to sugarcoat it, he's having an awful year.
Minnesota Vikings
Nick Muse: Muse did play any offensive snaps.
D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum played 41 snaps on defense and recorded 1 tackles and 1 QB hit. He has 29 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 3.5 sacks
Dallas Cowboys
Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played only 7 snaps on defense but he did record his first career interception on a potential game-winning Hail Mary attempt by the Texans. He has 15 tackles and 1 interception on the season.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Houston Texans
A.J. Cann: Cann played 66 snaps at right guard. PFF has Cann graded at 63.8 for the season.
Taylor Stallworth: Stallworth benefited from the change in scenery and had his most productive game of the year with 4 tackles, one of which was for a loss, while playing 20 snaps. Stallworth has 8 total tackles on the season.
Cleveland Browns
Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney played 47 snaps and finished with 2 tackles and a pass defended. He has 22 tackles on the season with 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, and 3 passes defended.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Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn: Horn recorded 6 tackles and two defended passes, one of which was his 3rd interception of the season. He nearly had another pick but couldn't quite secure the ball before going out of bounds. Horn has 44 total tackles, 3 interceptions, and 7 passes defended on the season. PFF has Horn graded at 72.0 on the season.
Shi Smith: Smith scored his first career touchdown. He caught both his targets for 17 yards and the aforementioned score. Smith also returned two punts for 16 yards. He has 16 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown on the season.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Los Angeles Rams
Ernest Jones: Jones had 5 tackles and his interception of the season in the Rams' Thursday night comeback win over the Raiders. Jones has 94 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended, and an interception on the season.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Javon Kinlaw (49ers), Carlins Platel (Steelers), and Rico Dowdel (Cowboys) all remained on the IR this week.
Kobe Smith (Falcons), Zack Bailey (Chargers), and Bryan Edwards (Chiefs) remained on their teams’ respective practice squads.