While the last seven days may have been tumultuous for the current Gamecock Football program, its former players in the NFL made huge impacts across the board in week 14 of the NFL season. First, a few quick roster notes. Taylor Stallworth was released by the Chiefs last week but was signed off of waivers by the Texans. Mike Davis was also released by the Ravens and has yet to catch anywhere as of Tuesday morning. Zach Bailey was demoted back to the Chargers practice squad for Week 14 after being elevated the week prior. In the last bit of bad news for the week, Deebo Samuel was carted off the field in the 49ers' win over the Buccaneers. The good news on Deebo was that the injury is not as severe as initially thought and he will likely be back by the playoffs. Tight end Hayden Hurst was out with a calf injury this week for the Bengals. Six teams had byes in week 14, including the Packers, (Keisean Nixon and Kingsley Enagbare), Falcons, (Damiere Byrd and Rashad Fenton), Colts, (Stephon Gilmore), and Saints, (Adam Prentice). On the field, week 14 was highlighted by a pair of ex-Gamecocks scoring their first professional touchdowns and a defender nabbing his first career interception. Full results and highlights below.

Arizona Cardinals Pharoh Cooper: Cooper played special teams exclusively. He had five kickoff returns for 134 yards with a long of 30 yards.

New England Patriots Kevin Harris: Harris scored his first career touchdown on Monday in the Patriots' win over the Cardinals. He had 8 carries for 26 yards and the touchdown. Harris has 12 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Miami Dolphins Melvin Ingram: Ingram logged 37 snaps but did not record any stats. He has 20 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season. Brandon Shell: Shell played 51 snaps at left tackle. PFF has Shell graded at 60.1 on the season.



San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel: Deebo had 4 carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. He also had 4 catches on 5 targets for 43 yards. On the season Deebo has 54 catches for 612 yards and 2 touchdowns and 41 rushes for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Succop: Succop was 0-1 on field goal attempts, with the miss coming from 55 yards, but he converted his only extra-point attempts. He is 24-29 on field goal attempts this season and 18-18 on extra points. Succop has 90 points this season.

Kansas City Chiefs Chris Lammons: Lammons was active this week but did not record any stats. He has 6 tackles and 1 forced fumble this season

Tennessee Titans Dennis Daley: Daley played 67 snaps at left tackle. PFF, (Pro Football Focus), has Daley graded at 49.2 on the season. We've been kind to Daley in this column all year but there is no way to sugarcoat it, he's having an awful year.

Minnesota Vikings Nick Muse: Muse did play any offensive snaps. D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum played 41 snaps on defense and recorded 1 tackles and 1 QB hit. He has 29 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 3.5 sacks

Dallas Cowboys Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played only 7 snaps on defense but he did record his first career interception on a potential game-winning Hail Mary attempt by the Texans. He has 15 tackles and 1 interception on the season.

Houston Texans A.J. Cann: Cann played 66 snaps at right guard. PFF has Cann graded at 63.8 for the season. Taylor Stallworth: Stallworth benefited from the change in scenery and had his most productive game of the year with 4 tackles, one of which was for a loss, while playing 20 snaps. Stallworth has 8 total tackles on the season.

Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney played 47 snaps and finished with 2 tackles and a pass defended. He has 22 tackles on the season with 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, and 3 passes defended.



Carolina Panthers Jaycee Horn: Horn recorded 6 tackles and two defended passes, one of which was his 3rd interception of the season. He nearly had another pick but couldn't quite secure the ball before going out of bounds. Horn has 44 total tackles, 3 interceptions, and 7 passes defended on the season. PFF has Horn graded at 72.0 on the season. Shi Smith: Smith scored his first career touchdown. He caught both his targets for 17 yards and the aforementioned score. Smith also returned two punts for 16 yards. He has 16 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Los Angeles Rams Ernest Jones: Jones had 5 tackles and his interception of the season in the Rams' Thursday night comeback win over the Raiders. Jones has 94 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended, and an interception on the season.

