The injury bug continued to bite former Gamecocks as three left their games this past week and did not return. However, one former Gamecock defender made his return to the field after being sidelined since week three.
South Carolina products continued to make big plays on special teams throughout the league, while one ex-Gamecock hit triple digits in total tackles.
Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn: Horn recorded six tackles this week. He has 53 total tackles, three interceptions, and seven passes defended on the season. PFF, Pro Football Focus, has Horn graded at 71.4 on the season. Horn left Saturday's game with a broken wrist, and is doubtful for next week.
Shi Smith: Smith caught one of two targets for 17 yards. He has 18 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown on the season. Smith left the game with an apparent head injury, and his status for next week is questionable.
New Orleans Saints
Adam Prentice: Prentice had two carries for five yards, giving him three carries for seven yards to go with two catches for five yards this season.
Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Lammons: Lammons played exclusively on special teams and did not record any stats. He has seven tackles and a forced fumble this season
Minnesota Vikings
Nick Muse: Muse played six snaps on special teams.
D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum played 27 snaps on defense, recording one tackle and half a sack. He has 33 tackles on the season with a forced fumble and four sacks.
New England Patriots
Kevin Harris: Harris had one carry for three yards. This season he has 18 carries for 52 with one touchdown.
Atlanta Falcons
Damiere Byrd: Byrd caught one of two targets for 15 yards. He has 11 catches for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the season.
Houston Texans
A.J. Cann: Cann played 67 snaps at right guard and PFF has him graded at 64.5 for the season.
Tennessee Titans
Dennis Daley: Daley played 61 snaps at left tackle with a PFF grade of 47.4 this season.
San Francisco 49ers
Javon Kinlaw: Kinlaw returned to the 49ers for the first time since his week three knee injury. He played only 16 snaps, but did record one tackle and now has three tackles this season.
Dallas Cowboys
Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu had two snaps on just four defensive snaps. He has 17 tackles and an interception this season.
Miami Dolphins
Melvin Ingram: Ingram logged just 13 snaps and did not record any stats. He has 20 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown on the season.
Brandon Shell: Shell played 50 snaps at right tackle. PFF has him graded at 62.9 for the 2022 season.
Green Bay Packers
Kingsley Enagbare: Enagbare played 36 snaps, recording a tackle and a pass defended. Enagbare has 29 tackles, three passes defended, and three sacks on the season.
Keisean Nixon: Nixon played seven defensive snaps and recorded no stats before leaving the game in the second quarter with a groin injury. He did leave his mark on the game returning kicks though, with two kick returns for 113 yards and a long of 93 yards. Nixon has 23 tackles, two passes defended, a forced fumble, and an interception this season.
Los Angeles Rams
Ernest Jones: Jones had two tackles. giving him 100 total tackles in 2022 alongside his two passes defended, one forced fumble and an intereption.
Arizona Cardinals
Pharoh Cooper: Cooper played exclusively on special teams with the exception of one offensive snap. He returned a kickoff for 17 yards and five punts for 71 yards after being elevated from the practice squad earlier in the week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Succop: Succop was a perfect 4-of-4 on field goal attempts including the game-winner in overtime and made his only extra point attempt. He is 29-of-34 on field goal attempts this season and a perfect 21-of-21 on extra point giving him 108 points scored.
Indianapolis Colts
Stephon Gilmore: Gilmore had four total tackles. He has 63 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended on the season. PFF grades Gilmore at 78.4 on the season.
Carlins Platel, (Steelers), Rico Dowdel, (Cowboys), and Taylor Stallworth, (Texans), all remain on the IR.
Rashad Fenton was a healthy inactive for the Falcons.
Deebo Samuel, (49ers), Jadeveon Clowney, (Browns), and Hayden Hurst, (Bengals), remained sidelined with injuries
Kobe Smith, (Falcons), Bryan Edwards, (Chiefs), and Zack Bailey (Chargers) all remain on their team's respective practice squads.