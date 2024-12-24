Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 16

Week 16 in the NFL saw many of fantasy football dreams die, the return of the Deebo Samuel we all know and love and some Gamecock-on-Gamecock violence on Monday night.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith is on the IR for the second time this season with a shoulder injury. He has 16 tackles on the season.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Marcellas played 21 snaps on special teams and recorded a tackle in New England's close loss at Buffalo. Dial has seven tackles on the season and a forced fumble.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon recorded three total tackles in the Jets loss to the Rams. Kinlaw has 38 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and 3.5 sacks on the season.

Zack Bailey (OL): Bailey is a member of the Jets practice squad. He has not appeared in a game in 2024.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons was inactive for the Colts win over the Titans. Chris has 12 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Dennis Daley (OL): Daley is on the Jags practice squad. This is his sixth season in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst returned to action this week and caught his only target for eight yards in the Chargers TNF win over Denver. Hayden has eight catches for 73 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Nate had two catches for 18 yards. He has five tackles and ten catches for 83 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Nick is a member of the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. This is his second season in the NFL.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Miller is on the Giants practice squad. He has one tackle on the season.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Rico was held in check this week. Dowdle had 23 yards rushing 13 carries and caught all three of his targets for 28 yards. Rico has 36 catches for 233yards and three touchdowns and 903 rushing yards this season with one touchdown.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks was inactive this week. Jalen has 11 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Izzy recorded one tackle. He has 16 tackles and two interceptions on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens had four tackles and his first sack of 2024 in the Bears loss to the Lions. He has 19 tackles and a sack on the season.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Keisean had three tackles with one being a sack if fellow Gamecock Spencer Rattler, he also forced a fumble. He also returned the only Saints kickoff for 38 yards. This season he has 73 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, six passes defended and an interception.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley recorded one tackle in the Packers shutout win over the Saints. Enagbare has 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore returned to the field for Minnesota's win over Seattle. Stephon had two tackles and two defended passes. He has 49 tackles, an interception and nine defended passes on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse was elevated to the main roster but was inactive this week. This is his third season in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney had four total tackles. He has 40 tackles on the season with 2.5 sacks and three defended pass.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): Wonnum had five total tackles and a sack. (He was credited with the sack in the clip below). D.J. has 27 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble on the season.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had four total tackles. Horn has 68 tackles, 13 defended passes, two sacks and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Xavier was out with this week with an injured groin. He has 41 catches for 439 yards on the season with four touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn is on the Falcons practice squad. Jovaughn has appeared in one game this season.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 6 snaps on offense and 15 on special teams recording two tackle. He has seven tackles on the season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer was placed in a no-win situation during the Saints MNF loss to the Packers. The Saints are down to almost a s scout team on offenise. Rattler went 15-30 passing for 153 yards with an interception. He was the Saints leading rusher with 28 yards and a fumble. Rattler is 84-for-150 with 859 yards, two touchdown and two three interceptions. He has played in five games this season all against teams likely to make the playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones recorded five total tackles. Ernest has 123 total tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and three defended passes on the season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo looked more like himself during the 49ers road loss at Miami. He had seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown and five rushes for 25 yards. Samuel has 50 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns on the season and 39 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown.