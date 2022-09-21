Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 2
South Carolina has 23 active rostered former players in the NFL. They have an additional five on practice squads around the league and two more on the injured reserve. It was a quieter week around the league for Carolina alums, but plenty of former Gamecocks still left their mark in the second week of the season. Ernest Jones had double-digit tackles, Ryan Succop was perfect on his field goal attempts, and Deebo Samuel totaled 97 total yards from scrimmage.
Week 2
Kansas City Chiefs
Rashad Fenton: 6 total tackles and played 97% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps. Fenton has 9 tackles and 1 pass defended for the 2-0 Chiefs.
Chris Lammons: Did not play any defensive snaps this week.
Taylor Stallworth: Practice squad
Green Bay Packers
Kingsley Enagbare: Played 4 snaps this week and did not register a tackle
Keisean Nixon: Did not play any defensive snaps this week.
Minnesota Vikings
DJ Wonnum: DJ played 32 snaps and recorded 3 tackles and this sack of Jalen Hurts. He has 5 tackles and 2 sacks for the 1-1 Vikings.
Nick Muse: Practice Squad
Houston Texans
AJ Cann: started at right guard and played 63 snaps. Pro Football Focus, (PFF), gave him a grade of 66.5 thus far on the season.
Cleveland Browns
Jadeveon Clowney: 2 tackles and had a strip-sack and recovered the fumble in the Browns collapse against the Jets. He has 1.5 sacks and 5 tackles on the season.
Tennessee Titans
Dennis Daley: came into the game after starting left tackle Taylor Lewan went down with an injury. PFF has graded Daley at 40.2 through 57 snaps this season.
Baltimore Ravens
Mike Davis: Davis played 18 snaps and had 5 carries for only 4 yards. Davis has 7 carries for 15 yards on the season.
Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle: Rico did not carry in week 2 but he did register a tackle as a gunner on special teams.
Israel Mukuamu: After being inactive in week 1, Israel recorded his first tackle of the season in Dallas' 20-17 win over Cincinnati and played 21 snaps.
Atlanta Falcons
Bryan Edwards: 1 catch for 2 yards on 2 targets.
Damiere Byrd: Inactive
Indianapolis Colts
Stephon Gilmore: 5 tackles and 1 pass defended. PFF has him graded at 73.2 on the year.
Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn: 3 total tackles. PFF has Horn graded at 61.4 for the season.
Shi Smith: 1 catch for 2 yards on 6 targets.
Cincinnati Bengals
Hayden Hurst: Continued to get looks from Joe Burrow, 5 catches for 24 yards on 7 targets. 10 catches for 70 yards on the year.
Miami Dolphins
Melvin Ingram: 2 tackles and defended a pass in Miami's comeback win over Baltimore.
ZaQuandre White: Practice squad
Los Angeles Rams
Ernest Jones: led the Rams in tackles with 12. Jones also had one tackle for loss. He has 19 tackles on the season.
San Francisco 49ers
Javon Kinlaw: Played 21 snaps and had 1 tackle. He also had a hit on the quarterback.
Deebo Samuel: turned 9 touches into 97 total yards. 51 yards came on this Barry Sanders-like run. Deebo has 163 yards and a touchdown on the season.
New Orleans Saints
Adam Prentice: played 10 snaps at fullback and caught a pass for 2 yards.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Succop: 8 total points, 2-2 on field goals, and 2-2 on XPs. 21 total points on the season.
Kobe Smith: on Injured Reserved
In addition to the former Gamecocks covered above, Carlins Patel is current on Pittsburgh's roster on the Injured Reserved list. Zach Bailey and Kevin Harris are on the practice squads for the Chargers and Patriots respectfully.