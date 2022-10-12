One of the worst primetime games in recent memory was ended by one of the best defensive players in recent memory, that being Stephon Gilmore. While Gilmore may no longer be the premier corner in the NFL, he can still be as good as he ever was. Hayden Hurst continued his strong season as he is becoming one of Joe Burrow's primary targets. Deebo Samuel returned home to the Carolinas. While Samuel didn't have one of his best games, he still found the end zone in front of his home crowd. Week 5 also saw Nick Muse and Brandon Shell get activated from the Vikings and Dolphins practice squads. Fullback Adam Prentice was released prior to Saints Week 4 game in London. Prentice re-signed with the Saints practice squad last week.

Indianapolis Colts Stephon Gilmore: Gilmore looked like the former NFL Defensive MVP with 5 tackles, 2 passes defended, and one game saving interception. He also knocked away the other would be game winner for Denver.

Green Bay Packers Kingsley Enagbare: Played 18 snaps and had 1 tackle. He has 3 tackles on the season. Keisean Nixon: Nixon's playing time was limited to special teams with Jaire Alexander back.

San Francisco 49ers Javon Kinlaw: Kinlaw was inactive this week due to a knee injury. Kinlaw has 2 tackles on the season. Deebo Samuel: Deebo had 2 carries for 12 yards and 2 catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on 9 targets. Samuel has 20 catches for 266 yards and 125 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

Carolina Panthers Jaycee Horn: Horn had 1 tackle in the game but was hardly tested. He has 17 tackles, 1 interception, and 4 passes defended on the season. PFF has Horn graded at 77 for the season. Shi Smith: Smith had his best game of the season leading the Panthers in receiving with 4 catches for 69 yards on 5 targets. He has 8 catches for 105 yards on the season.

Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney was back after missing the last two weeks. He recorded 5 tackles including 1 for a loss of yards. He has 1.5 sacks and 10 tackles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings DJ Wonnum: DJ had 2 total tackles and a 0.5 sack. He also registered a QB hit. Wonnum has 13 tackles on the season with 2.5 sacks for the 4-1 Vikings. Nick Muse: Was elevated to active roster but did not play any snaps.

Miami Dolphins Melvin Ingram: Ingram played 36 snaps and had 1 tackle. He has 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season. ZaQuandre White: Practice squad Brandon Shell: Shell was elevated to the active roster and played 59 snaps at tackle. PFF graded Shell at 45.3.

Atlanta Falcons Bryan Edwards: 1 catch for 10 yards. Edwards has 2 catches for 12 yards on the season. Damiere Byrd: Byrd had 1 target and no catches.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Succop: Succop was a perfect 2-2 on field goals and 1-1 on extra points. Succop is 11-12 on field goal attempts this season and 8-8 on extra points.

Tennessee Titans Dennis Daley: Daley started at right tackle and played 64 snaps. PFF has graded Daley at 45.2 on the season. He has allowed 2 sacks this season.

Houston Texans AJ Cann: started at right guard and played 58 snaps. PFF has graded Cann at 65.2 thus far on the season. Cann has allowed 1 sack on the season.

Dallas Cowboys Rico Dowdle: Rico played three snaps but did not register any stats. Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu did not get any snaps in Week 5. He has 9 tackles on the season

Los Angeles Rams Ernest Jones: 5 tackles. Jones has 35 tackles and 1 forced fumble on the season.

Baltimore Ravens Mike Davis: Davis had 1 rush for 3 yards. Davis has 8 carries for 18 yards on the season.

Cincinnati Bengals Hayden Hurst: Hurst was the Bengals leading receiver with 6 catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on 7 targets. He has 20 catches for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season.

Kansas City Chiefs Rashad Fenton: 2 total tackles. Fenton has 24 tackles and 2 passes defended for the 4-1 Chiefs. Chris Lammons: Lammons had one tackle on special teams. Taylor Stallworth: Practice squad