Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 6
It was a pretty quiet weekend across the NFL for Gamecock alumni. Both A.J. Cann and Dennis Daley were on bye weeks, while D.J. Wonnum, Jaycee Horn, Jadeveon Clowney, and Rashaad Fenton were all sidelined with various injuries and illnesses. Nick Muse returned to Minnesota's practice squad after the Vikings signed a third tight end during the middle of the week.
There was some good news though, Ernest Jones had another strong week for the Rams, a Gamecock rookie had a career first, and another Gamecocks veteran tied a career-high. In addition, both Kevin Harris and Taylor Stallworth were activated from practice squads to 53-man rosters. Full results are below.
Green Bay Packers
Kingsley Enagbare: Played only 11 snaps but Enagbare made them count. He had two tackles and his first career sack. He 5 tackles and 1 sack on the season.
Keisean Nixon: Nixon's playing time was limited to special teams. He did have 1 tackle on punt coverage. Nixon has 9 tackles and 1 forced fumble on the season.
Indianapolis Colts
Stephon Gilmore: 3 total tackles. Gilmore has 22 tackles, 1 interception, and 4 passes defended on the season. PFF (Pro Football Focus) grades Gilmore at 73.8 on the season.
San Francisco 49ers
Javon Kinlaw: Kinlaw was placed on the IR last week. He will be eligible to return after spending at least 4 games on the IR list. He has two tackles in an injury-plagued season.
Deebo Samuel: 2 carries for 11 yards and 7 catches for 79 yards on 10 targets. He forced 9 missed tackles on his catches. Deebo has 27 catches for 345 yards and 2 touchdowns and 136 yards rushing with 1 touchdown.
Atlanta Falcons
Bryan Edwards: 0 targets and 12 snaps.
Damiere Byrd: 0 targets on 11 snaps for the run heavy Falcons.
Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn: As mentioned above, Horn was out this week with a rib injury. He has 17 tackles, 1 interception, and 4 passes defended on the season. PFF has Horn graded at 77 for the season.
Shi Smith: Smith had no catches on 2 targets. He has 8 catches for 105 yards on the season.
Los Angeles Rams
Ernest Jones: 7 tackles and 1 pass defended. One of Jones' tackles consisted of taking Christian McCaffrey to suplex city. Jones has 42 tackles, 1 defended pass and 1 forced fumble on the season.
Miami Dolphins
Melvin Ingram: Ingram has gone quiet. He logged 24 snaps and did not make a tackle. He has 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season.
ZaQuandre White: Practice squad
Brandon Shell: Shell played 78 snaps at left tackle. PFF has Shell graded at 56.0 on the season.
Kansas City Chiefs
Rashad Fenton: Inactive this week with an injury. Fenton has 24 tackles and 2 passes defended for the 4-1 Chiefs.
Chris Lammons: Lammons played on special teams, but he did not record a tackle.
Taylor Stallworth: He was elevated to the main roster but was inactive for Sunday's loss to Buffalo.
Cincinnati Bengals
Hayden Hurst: Hurst hauled in all 3 of his targets for 21 yards. He has 23 catches for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season.
Baltimore Ravens
Mike Davis: played 5 snaps and had no carries or targets. Davis has 8 carries for 18 yards on the season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Succop: Succop was a perfect 4-4 on field goals including a career best tying 54-yarder before the half. Succop is 15-16 on field goal attempts this season and 8-8 on extra points. He has 53 points on the season.
New England Patriots
Kevin Harris: Harris made his professional debut and played 12 snaps. He finished with 3 carries for 5 yards.
Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle: Rico was placed on the IR with an ankle injury.
Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played only 2 snaps and did not register a tackle. He has 9 tackles on the season
In addition to the players mentioned above, DB Carlins Platel is on the IR for the Steelers and OL Zack Bailey is on the Chargers practice squad.