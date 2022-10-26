Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 7
Week 7 of the NFL schedule featured more former Gamecocks watching football than playing. D.J. Wonnum, (Minnesota) and Ernest Jones, (LA Rams), were both on bye. Jaycee Horn, (Carolina), Javon Kinlaw, (San Francisco), Mike Davis, (Baltimore), Rico Dowdle, (Dallas), and Rashad Fenton, (Kansas City), were all inactive due to injuries, with the excepted of Davis who was a healthily scratch. Kevin Harris, (New England), was a healthy inactive as well.
Unfortunately, ZaQuandre White was waived from the Dolphins practice squad last week as well. White is currently a free agent.
There was some good news though, Damiere Byrd recorded his first catch, and first touchdown, of the season. Kinglsey Enagbare also recorded a sack for the second consecutive week. He is now only 198 behind all-time leader Bruce Smith.
Atlanta Falcons
Bryan Edwards: 0 targets and 5 snaps.
Damiere Byrd: 1 catch on 1 target. The one catch went for 75 yards and a touchdown. This was Byrd's first catch of the season. He has six receiving touchdowns for his career.
Houston Texans
A.J. Cann: Started at right guard and played 65 snaps. Pro Football Focus, (PFF), has Cann graded at 64.8 on the season.
Tennessee Titans
Dennis Daley: Started at left tackle and played 59 snaps. PFF has Daley graded at 45.8 on the season.
Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Lammons: played 11 defensive snaps and on special teams. Lammons recorded 2 tackles. He has 5 on the season and has forced a fumble.
Taylor Stallworth: played 14 snaps and recorded no stats.
San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel: Deebo's role will be interesting to monitor following the 49ers' pickup of Christian McCaffrey. He had 1 carry for 2 yards and 5 catches on 7 targets for 42 yards on Sunday. He has three total touchdowns on the season and 387 yards receiving and 138 rushing.
Indianapolis Colts
Stephon Gilmore: 2 total tackles. Gilmore has 24 tackles, 1 interception, and 4 passes defended on the season. PFF (Pro Football Focus) grades Gilmore at 71.7 on the season.
Cincinnati Bengals
Hayden Hurst: Hurst hauled in 6 of 8 targets for 48 yards. He has 29 catches for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season.
Green Bay Packers
Kingsley Enagbare: Played 31 snaps up from the 11 the prior week. Enagbare had 3 tackles and recorded his second career sack. He has 8 tackles and 2 sacks on the season.
Keisean Nixon: Nixon's playing time was limited to special teams and two defensive snaps. He did have 2 tackles. Nixon has 11 tackles and 1 forced fumble on the season.
Miami Dolphins
Melvin Ingram: Ingram has gone quiet. He logged 33 snaps and had 1 tackle. He has 11 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season.
Brandon Shell: Shell played 62 snaps at left tackle. PFF has Shell graded at 54.0 on the season.
Dallas Cowboys
Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played only 7 snaps and did not register a tackle. He has 9 tackles on the season
Cleveland Browns
Jadeveon Clowney: Had 1 quarterback hit. See below. Clowney has 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1.5 sacks, and 2 passes defended on the season.
Carolina Panthers
Shi Smith: Smith had no catches on no targets. He did field one punt. He has 8 catches for 105 yards on the season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Succop: Succop hit his only field goal attempt from 27 yards out. Succop is 16-17 on field goal attempts this season and 8-8 on extra points. He has 56 points on the season.
In addition to the players mentioned above, DB Carlins Platel is on the IR for the Steelers and OL Zack Bailey is on the Chargers practice squad. Adam Prentice and Nick Muse are also on the Saints and Vikings practices squads respectively.