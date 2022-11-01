News More News
Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 8

Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn
Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn (Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports)
Stephen Anderson • GamecockScoop
Staff

Last night saw a pair of Gamecocks clash in a Buckeye State showdown, it didn't end up being much of a game, but Jadeveon Clowney and Hayden Hurst both played well.

In Atlanta, all Damiere Byrd continues to do is catch touchdown passes, as the wideout is quickly becoming quarterback Marcus Mariota's go-to guy on the deep ball. Elsewhere some Gamecock alumni had solid days, but the injuries continue to mount up over the long NFL season. Rico Dowdle and Javon Kinlaw are on the Cowboys and 49ers IRs. Deebo Samuel, (hamstring), and A.J. Cann, (illness), were both inactive this week, while running backs Kevin Harris and Mike Davis were healthy scratches for the Patriots and Ravens respectfully. The Kansas City Gamecock trio of Rashad Fenton, Taylor Stallworth, and Chris Lammons were on bye this week. Zach Bailey, (practice squad), also was on bye with the Chargers.

Also, good news for former Gamecock defensive lineman Kobe Smith as he was signed onto the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad this week.

Atlanta Falcons

Bryan Edwards: 1 catch on 1 target for 3 yards. Edwards has 3 catches for 15 yards this season.

Damiere Byrd: 3 catches on 6 targets for 67 yards and a highlight reel touchdown. Byrd's PFF, (Pro Football Focus), grade for Week 8 was a team-high 85.4. Byrd now has 2 touchdowns on 4 catches this season.

Carolina Panthers

Shi Smith: Smith was targeted 1 time and had no catches. He is now the Panthers primary punt returned, he returned 4 punts for 46 yards. He has 8 catches for 105 yards on the season.

Jaycee Horn: Horn returned from injury and recorded 2 tackles with 1 resulting in a loss of yards. Horn has 19 total tackles, 1 interception, and 4 passes defended on the season.

Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney had 2 total tackles. He has 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovered on the season.

Cincinnati Bengals

Hayden Hurst: Hurst had 4 catches on 4 targets for 42 yards. He has 33 catches on 43 targets for 268 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season.

Tennessee Titans

Dennis Daley: Daley played 58 snaps and helped clear the way for Derrick Henry's 200+ rushing yards game. Henry tied O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson with 6-career 200 yard games. PFF has Daley graded at 47.2 on the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Succop: Once again Ryan Succop was the top scoring Buc. He was 3-3 on field goals and 1-1 on extra points. He is 19-20 on field goal attempts this season and 9-9 on extra points. Succop has 66 points this season. The prop bet below was a winner.

Dallas Cowboys

Israel Mukuamu: 3 total tackles while playing a season-high 36 snaps. Mukuamu has 12 tackles on the season.

Miami Dolphins

Melvin Ingram: Ingram has gone quiet. He logged 16 snaps and had 1 tackle. He has 12 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season.

Brandon Shell: Shell played 68 snaps at right tackle. PFF has Shell graded at 61.1 on the season. Watch Shell pancake second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson below.

Green Bay Packers

Kingsley Enagbare: Played 21 snaps up and had 2 tackles both for losses. He has 10 tackles and 2 sacks on the season. He is quickly becoming a favorite amongst Packers fans

Keisean Nixon: Nixon's playing time was limited to special teams and one defensive snaps. He did have 1 tackle. He also returned 4 kickoffs for 67 yards. Nixon has 12 tackles and 1 forced fumble on the season.

Indianapolis Colts

Stephon Gilmore: 5 total tackles. Gilmore has 29 tackles, 1 interception, and 4 passes defended on the season. PFF (Pro Football Focus) grades Gilmore at 72.3 on the season.

Minnesota Vikings

D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum had 3 tackles and has 17 on the season with 1 forced fumble and 2.5 sacks.

Los Angeles Rams

Ernest Jones: 7 total tackles. Jones has 49 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 1 pass defended. He seems to have a grudge against Christian McCaffrey. When CMC was a still a Panther, Jones hit him with a German Suplex in a game two weeks ago. This week...

In addition to the players mentioned above, DB Carlins Platel is on the IR for the Steelers. Adam Prentice and Nick Muse are also on the Saints and Vikings practices squads respectively.

