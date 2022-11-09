Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 9
There were quite a few comings and goings from off the field for former Gamecocks this past week in the NFL. Rashad Fenton was dealt from the Chiefs to the Falcons at the NFL's trade deadline. Nick Muse also got elevated back up to the active roster for the Vikings this week.
The Cowboys, (Rico Dowdle, Israel Mukuamu), Brownes, (Jadeveon Clowney), and the 49ers, (Deebo Samuel and Javon Kinlaw), were all on bye this week. Kinlaw and Dowdle are both still on the IR as well. Kevin Harris, (Patriots), and Bryan Edwards, (Falcons), were both healthy inactives for week 9.
On the field, a few Carolina defenders continued to make their presence known. Full results are below.
Baltimore Ravens
Mike Davis: Davis caught 1 pass on 1 target for 7 yards. He has 8 rushes for 18 yards and 1 catch for 7 yards on the season.
Atlanta Falcons
Rashad Fenton: After being traded midweek, Fenton did not play this week. He has 24 tackles and 2 passes defended this season.
Damiere Byrd: Byrd was targeted one time and had no catches. The Falcons only completed 12 passes all game. Byrd has 4 catches for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.
Carolina Panthers
Shi Smith: Smith caught his only target for 20 yards. He is now the Panthers primary punt returned, he returned 1 punt for 5 yards. He has 9 catches for 125 yards on the season.
Jaycee Horn: Horn had 6 tackles. Horn has 25 total tackles, 1 interception, and 4 passes defended on the season.
Cincinnati Bengals
Hayden Hurst: Hurst had 5 catches on 5 targets for 35 yards. He has 38 catches on 48 targets for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season.
Tennessee Titans
Dennis Daley: Daley played 51 snaps at left tackle. PFF, (Pro Football Focus) has Daley graded at 47.3 on the season.
Kansas City Chiefs:
Taylor Stallworth: Stallworth only played 4 snaps but he had 2 total tackles.
Chris Lammons: Lammons had 1 tackle on special teams. He has 6 tackles and 1 forced fumble this season.
Houston Texans:
A.J. Cann: Cann played 60 snaps at right guard. PFF has Cann graded out at 66.6 on this season.
Green Bay Packers:
Kingsley Enagbare: Played 26 snaps and had 1 tackle. He has 11 tackles and 2 sacks on the season.
Keisean Nixon: Nixon played 39 defensive snaps due to some injuries in the Packers' secondary. He has 2 tackles and 1 pass defended. He also returned 1 kickoff for 33 yards. Nixon has 14 tackles, 1 pass defended, and 1 forced fumble on the season.
Indianapolis Colts
Stephon Gilmore: 4 total tackles in his return to Foxboro. Gilmore has 33 tackles, 1 interception, and 4 passes defended on the season. PFF grades Gilmore at 73.3 on the season.
Miami Dolphins
Melvin Ingram: Ingram logged 27 snaps and had 2 tackle one of which was a sack. He has 14 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season.
Brandon Shell: Shell played 57 snaps at right tackle. PFF has Shell graded at 59.9 on the season. Watch Shell open the hole below.
Los Angeles Rams
Ernest Jones: 8 total tackles. Jones has 57 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 1 pass defended.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Succop: Once again Ryan Succop was the top-scoring Buc. He was 3-4 on field goals and 1-1 on extra points. His miss was a blocked kick that was not his fault. He is 22-24 on field goal attempts this season and 10-10 on extra points. Succop has 76 points this season.
Minnesota Vikings
D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum had 1 sack and has 18 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 3.5 sacks.
Nick Muse: Did not play any offensive snaps.
In addition to the players mentioned above, DB Carlins Platel is on the IR for the Steelers. Adam Prentice, Zach Bailey, and Kobe Smith are also on the Saints, Chargers, and Falcons practices squads respectively.