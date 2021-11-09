If you're planning on coming to South Carolina's season opener against USC Upstate, bring a program to match names to numbers.

The Gamecocks had a bevy of roster turnover after last season, bringing in eight scholarship newcomers—five transfers and three freshmen—to a team returning three starters from a six-win team last season.

Because over half of the Gamecocks' team is new faces there are going to be a lot of transfers and freshmen making an impact this season, and before the season starts (7 p.m., SEC Network Plus) we took at stab at each newcomer and their potential role.