There are six rookies who made 53-man rosters this year with a handful of starters, and we'll take a look at how they can make an impact on their respective teams this year.

The NFL season starts tonight with Kansas City-Houston before a full set of games Sunday, which means it's the first chance to see Gamecock alums in the league.

South Carolina has a chance for a few rookies to make a name for themselves in 2020.

TJ Brunson, New York Giants

Drafted: 7th round, 238 overall

Other players at position: Blake Martinez, Devante Downs, Tae Crowder

Also see: Eight names to know in the hoops 2022 class

The skinny: It can be tough for a seventh-round pick to make a roster at times, but Brunson's done well to latch on and make the initial 53-man roster. It's interesting because David Mayo, one of the Giants' starters from last season, is on the IR and if he comes back this season a move will need to be made.

Brunson is listed as the backup WIL linebacker for the Giants, which is a big honor, and if he doesn't play on the defensive side of the ball should be a key contributor on special teams.

Joseph Carlton, Carolina Panthers

Drafted: Undrafted

Other players at position: Joey Slye, J.J. Jansen

The skinny: After going undrafted, it was just a matter of time before Charlton landed on a roster and it didn't take long for him to earn a starting spot. Charlton signed with a team close to home and immediately won the starting job and will be the team's No. 1 punter this year.

Interestingly enough, he'll join Dennis Daley (LG) and Pharoh Cooper (PR/KR) as projected starters in Carolina.

Also see: Three-star forward eyeing official visit in 2021

Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys

Drafted: Undrafted

Other players at position: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard

The skinny: It's a pretty clear-cut top two backs in Dallas with Elliott and Pollard, but Dowdle did well to earn a spot in the room as part of the 53-man roster. That doesn't rule out Dowdle making an impact this season potentially as a running back or pass catcher out of the backfield, though.

Even if he doesn't, making an impact on special teams is a high likelihood.

Bryan Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders

Drafted: Third round, No. 81 overall

Other players at position: Nelson Agholor, Rico Gafford, Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow, Henry Ruggs III

The skinny: If there's any Gamecock rookie who had the best training camp, it's Edwards, who went from a probable rotation player to the Raiders' starter in just a few short weeks. His teammates have raved about his ability since he arrived in Vegas and he seems poised for a pretty good first year in the NFL.

He's listed as a starter along with Ruggs III and Renfrow and should see his fair share of targets.

Javon Kinlaw, San Fransisco 49ers

Drafted: First round, No. 14 overall

Other players at position: Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, DJ Jones, Kentavius Street, Kevin Givens, Kerry Hyder, Solomon Thomas

Also see: Latest scoop on Michael Trigg, TID and more from the 2021 class

The skinny: Kinlaw, a first round pick, should factor in heavily into the rotation and is even in the conversation to start at defensive tackle on a line considered one of the best defensive lines in the NFL last season.

Bosa and Ford are both elite pass rushers and Kinlaw should factor in nicely as a very larger and very talented body for the reigning NFC champs.

D.J. Wonnum, Minnesota Vikings

Drafted: Fourth round, No. 117 overall

Other players at position: Danielle Hunter, Jalyn Holmes, Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Eddie Yarbrough

The skinny: Hunter and Ngakoue are the two starters with Wonnum and the other four listed as backups. It's not going to be unheard of for Wonnum to get snaps as a rookie because teams usually rotate defensive linemen throughout the game.

Wonnum should also help on special teams as well, which he was really good at during his time at South Carolina.

Also see: Fast-rising receiver interested in playing with Stockton

Other Gamecock alums on active rosters: Damiere Byrd, New England; AJ Cann, Jacksonville; Jadeveon Clowney, Tennessee; Jared Cook, New Orleans; Pharoh Cooper, Carolina; Dennis Daley, Carolina; Mike Davis, Carolina; Rashad Fenton, Kansas City; Stephon Gilmore, New England; Hayden Hurst, Atlanta; Melvin Ingram; Los Angeles Chargers; Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia; Johnathan Joseph, Tennessee; Keisean Nixon, Las Vegas; Deebo Samuel, San Fransisco; Brandon Shell, Seattle; Taylor Stallworth, Indianapolis; D.J. Swearinger, New Orleans; Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay; Patrick DiMarco, Buffalo (IR)

Gamecocks on practice squads: Jerell Adams, Baltimore; Zack Bailey, Tampa Bay; Chris Lammons, Kansas City; Kobe Smith, Tennessee; Ty'Son Williams, Baltimore