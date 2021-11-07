In just a few days, South Carolina's men's basketball season will be underway and with it comes the first data points that count.

The Gamecocks tipped their hand some during an exhibition on what a potential starting lineup could look like, but they'll integrate Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard into practice this weekend before the season opener against USC Upstate Tuesday.

If those two are back in the fold, here's how a lineup could potentially shake out when the ball is tipped.