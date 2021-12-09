Projecting the opening day lineup after fall scrimmages
South Carolina's baseball in 2021 is officially winding down.
The Gamecocks have been done with scrimmages for a few weeks and skill work is coming to an end with finals going on and players getting ready to go home for winter break.
With those things happening, it's time to look at what an opening day lineup could look like as the fall and skill work ends.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news