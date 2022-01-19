Baseball's regular season starts in less than a month and in just under 10 days the Gamecocks will be out scrimmaging in preparation for the start of the 2022 slate.

It'll be the first time this calendar year to gauge a Gamecock pitching staff returning a few big pieces but breaking in a host of more after losing a significant chunk of contributors.

Before scrimmages start, we take a look at how South Carolina's pitching staff could shake out.